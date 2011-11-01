* Traders worried integrity of Australia grain futures
threatened
* MF Global had large open interest in Australian market
* Suspension means risk an not be covered
SYDNEY, Nov 1 Trading in Australian grain
futures and options was suspended on Tuesday following the
collapse of U.S. futures broker MF Global , one of the
largest participants in the country's agricultural futures
market.
Bourse operator ASX Ltd suspended trading of
grains, canola and wool futures and options following MF
Global's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.
"Trading has been suspended until further notice," said
Dougal Hunter, manager of ASX's agricultural derivatives.
He said the exchange planned to issue a statement as soon as
possible, but declined to make further comment.
Jonathan Barratt, head of Sydney-based Commodity Broking
Services, said it was unclear what actions the ASX would take.
"It is not a good situation -- I have been in touch with the
exchange and they've told me that no decisions have been made
but the chances are they will close all positions out of the
market," he said.
"Obviously their concern is MF had big open positions in the
market and obviously makes the market," he said.
Luke Mathews, a commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, said MF Global's collapse had thrown the Australian
grain market into limbo.
"It is too early to speculate on a longer term impact, we
hope that the ASX and MF Global can come up with a swift and
appropriate resolution to the current issues," said Mathews.
Another trader, who asked not to be named, said position
transfers from MF to other firms had not been permitted so far.
"Clients are quite eager to see how they can limit their
exposure but they can't do that with trading suspended," he
said.
"I guess the exchange is contemplating how they can proceed
from here - they've got a few things to consider... one is their
exposure as a clearing house for MF Global, another is about
ensuring marketing integrity by making sure the resolution is
orderly," the trader said.
MF Global had actively promoted new initiatives by the ASX
such as the introduction of the Western Australian wheat futures
contract early last year.
The contract was designed to be a benchmark for wheat
pricing in South-East Asia as well as help manage price risk.
The exchange offers New South Wales milling wheat contracts
<0#YVW:>, Western Australian wheat contracts <0#YWK:>, as well
as feed barley <0#YUB:>, sorghum <0#YUS:> and canola <0#YVC:>
futures.
It also offers greasy wool <0#YGS:>, fine wool <0#YFW:> and
broad wool <0#YBW:> contracts.
The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC)
said in a statement that Deloitte has been appointed
administrator to the MF Global group in Australia.
