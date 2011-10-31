Oct 31 MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N, a futures brokerage run by former Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) chief Jon Corzine, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday after a tentative agreement to sell some assets fell apart. [ID:nN1E79U0DF]

The company had assets of $41.05 billion and debt of $39.68 billion as of Sept. 30, according to its petition filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

The following is a list of large U.S. bankruptcies since 1980, according to court records and the website BankruptcyData.com: COMPANY/YEAR TOTAL ASSETS Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc (2008) $639.00 billion * WorldCom Inc (2002) 103.91 billion General Motors Corp (2009) 91.05 billion CIT Group Inc (2009) 80.45 billion Enron Corp (2001) 65.50 billion Conseco Inc (2002) 61.39 billion MF Global Holdings Ltd (2011) 41.05 billion * Chrysler LLC (2009) 39.30 billion Thornburg Mortgage Inc (2009) 36.52 billion Pacific Gas and Electric Co (2001) 36.15 billion Texaco Inc (1987) 34.94 billion Financial Corp of America (1988) 33.86 billion Refco Inc (2005) 33.33 billion Washington Mutual Inc (2008) 32.90 billion * IndyMac Bancorp Inc (2008) 32.73 billion * - from court documents (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)