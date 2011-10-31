Oct 31 MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N, a
futures brokerage run by former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) chief Jon
Corzine, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday
after a tentative agreement to sell some assets fell apart.
The company had assets of $41.05 billion and debt of
$39.68 billion as of Sept. 30, according to its petition filed
in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New
York.
The following is a list of large U.S. bankruptcies since
1980, according to court records and the website
BankruptcyData.com:
COMPANY/YEAR TOTAL ASSETS
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc (2008) $639.00 billion *
WorldCom Inc (2002) 103.91 billion
General Motors Corp (2009) 91.05 billion
CIT Group Inc (2009) 80.45 billion
Enron Corp (2001) 65.50 billion
Conseco Inc (2002) 61.39 billion
MF Global Holdings Ltd (2011) 41.05 billion *
Chrysler LLC (2009) 39.30 billion
Thornburg Mortgage Inc (2009) 36.52 billion
Pacific Gas and Electric Co (2001) 36.15 billion
Texaco Inc (1987) 34.94 billion
Financial Corp of America (1988) 33.86 billion
Refco Inc (2005) 33.33 billion
Washington Mutual Inc (2008) 32.90 billion *
IndyMac Bancorp Inc (2008) 32.73 billion
* - from court documents
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)