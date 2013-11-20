NEW YORK Nov 20 Former MF Global Holdings Ltd
Chief Executive Jon Corzine has appealed a ruling that allows
full repayment to customers of his defunct brokerage, saying the
trustee for the customers should not be allowed to pursue claims
against him once those customers receive their money.
Earlier this month, Judge Martin Glenn in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in New York approved a plan that would reallocate to
customers some funds that were previously earmarked for general
unsecured creditors.
Corzine and several other former company executives, who are
defendants in civil lawsuits brought by trustee James Giddens,
filed a notice of appeal late on Tuesday against Glenn's ruling.
A spokesman for Corzine, Steven Goldberg, said that the
appeal is not intended to delay customers being fully repaid,
which he said the former executives support. Instead, Goldberg
said they object to Giddens' plan to pay the customers back in
full and then pursue claims against Corzine and others to
recover those funds.
"This appeal is simply about our view of the law, which is
that once the customers are paid in full, the trustee does not
have any right to step into claims of customers that no longer
exist," he said.
A spokesman for Giddens said it was a "meritless appeal"
that could slow payments to customers.
"We are extremely disappointed that the people who were
responsible for the failure of MF Global are now the ones who
may hold up the final distribution owed to their former
customers," spokesman Kent Jarrell said in an email.
The company's $40 billion collapse in late 2011 became the
eighth-largest Chapter 11 bankruptcy in history.
U.S. regulators found that the company, under the management
of former New Jersey governor and former Goldman Sachs chairman
Corzine, had misused customer money.
Corzine and other executives have denied wrongdoing. They
have not been criminally charged.
Giddens has estimated that about 98 percent of money has
already been returned to customers who traded on U.S. exchanges
and 74 percent to customers on foreign exchanges.
In all, Giddens has said that about $1.6 billion went
missing from customer accounts due to the misuse of funds, which
came as the company tried desperately to forestall its demise
after exposure to $6.3 billion in risky European sovereign debt
spooked its investors.
The cases are In re: MF Global Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790; and In re: MF Global
Holdings Ltd in the same court, No. 11-15059.