NEW YORK Nov 20 Former MF Global Holdings Ltd Chief Executive Jon Corzine has appealed a ruling that allows full repayment to customers of his defunct brokerage, saying the trustee for the customers should not be allowed to pursue claims against him once those customers receive their money.

Earlier this month, Judge Martin Glenn in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York approved a plan that would reallocate to customers some funds that were previously earmarked for general unsecured creditors.

Corzine and several other former company executives, who are defendants in civil lawsuits brought by trustee James Giddens, filed a notice of appeal late on Tuesday against Glenn's ruling.

A spokesman for Corzine, Steven Goldberg, said that the appeal is not intended to delay customers being fully repaid, which he said the former executives support. Instead, Goldberg said they object to Giddens' plan to pay the customers back in full and then pursue claims against Corzine and others to recover those funds.

"This appeal is simply about our view of the law, which is that once the customers are paid in full, the trustee does not have any right to step into claims of customers that no longer exist," he said.

A spokesman for Giddens said it was a "meritless appeal" that could slow payments to customers.

"We are extremely disappointed that the people who were responsible for the failure of MF Global are now the ones who may hold up the final distribution owed to their former customers," spokesman Kent Jarrell said in an email.

The company's $40 billion collapse in late 2011 became the eighth-largest Chapter 11 bankruptcy in history.

U.S. regulators found that the company, under the management of former New Jersey governor and former Goldman Sachs chairman Corzine, had misused customer money.

Corzine and other executives have denied wrongdoing. They have not been criminally charged.

Giddens has estimated that about 98 percent of money has already been returned to customers who traded on U.S. exchanges and 74 percent to customers on foreign exchanges.

In all, Giddens has said that about $1.6 billion went missing from customer accounts due to the misuse of funds, which came as the company tried desperately to forestall its demise after exposure to $6.3 billion in risky European sovereign debt spooked its investors.

The cases are In re: MF Global Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790; and In re: MF Global Holdings Ltd in the same court, No. 11-15059.