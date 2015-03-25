NEW YORK, March 25 Unsecured creditors of MF Global Holdings' failed brokerage unit may soon receive $461 million in repayment, raising recoveries to 72 percent of claims lodged when it collapsed in 2011, the firm's trustee said on Wednesday.

Trustee James Giddens filed court papers seeking a New York bankruptcy judge's approval for the payout. Unsecured creditors received an initial $519 million distribution last year.

Customers of the broker-dealer and other classes of creditors have received full payback of about $6.7 billion.

MF Global Holdings, a commodities broker run by former Goldman Sachs co-chairman and New Jersey governor Jon Corzine, collapsed amid worries about Corzine's $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt, and the use of customer money to cover liquidity shortfalls.

Its U.S. broker-dealer unit, MF Global Inc, also wound up in bankruptcy court, where Giddens was appointed to liquidate its estate and pay back customers and creditors.

Giddens has litigated against banks, affiliates and other entities to try to claw back money that he believes should have been reserved for customers. It was initially uncertain that customers, let alone the lower-priority unsecured creditors, would recover their money.

"I am pleased that today we are in a position where former customers and secured general claimants are fully satisfied and unsecured general creditors are now about to recover a substantial majority of their claims," Giddens said in a statement on Wednesday.

Giddens said that he may be able to make further distributions to unsecured creditors, depending in part on whether he can recover additional funds through lawsuits, including civil suits against MF Global's former executives. (Editing by Grant McCool)