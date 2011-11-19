* Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman, others sued
* Banks said to help sell $900 million bonds
* Banks decline to comment or did not respond to requests
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 18 Seven banks that helped MF Global
Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK sell bonds were sued by pension funds
who said the bonds' offering prospectuses concealed problems
that led to the futures brokerage's collapse.
The lawsuit was filed Friday afternoon in Manhattan federal
court against units of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup
Inc (C.N), Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N), Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co
(JPM.N) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L).
Other defendants include several officials associated with
MF Global, including former Chief Executive Jon Corzine.
Friday's lawsuit may be one of the earliest efforts for
investors to recover money from relatively deep-pocketed
defendants that they believe may share in responsibility for MF
Global's Oct. 31 bankruptcy.
Bank of America spokeswoman Shirley Norton, Citigroup
spokeswoman Danielle Romero-Apsilos and Jefferies spokesman
Richard Khaleel declined to comment. The remaining banks did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
According to the complaint, the registration statements and
prospectuses for about $900 million of MF Global note offerings
this year omitted how the company was using high leverage,
investing heavily in risky European sovereign debt, and not
properly segregating client assets from its own.
It said the seven banks helped draft the offering documents
and sell the notes, collecting $21.2 million of fees, but that
their "failure to conduct an adequate due diligence
investigation was a substantial factor" in MF Global's
collapse, as well as in defaults on the notes.
The lawsuit was brought by the IBEW Local 90 Pension Fund
in Connecticut, and the Plumbers' and Pipefitters' Local #562
Pension Fund in Missouri, and seeks class-action status.
It seeks damages for investors between Feb. 3, 2011 and
Oct. 31, 2011 in MF Global securities, including its 1.875
percent convertible senior notes maturing in 2016, its 3.375
percent convertible senior notes maturing in 2018, and its 6.25
percent senior notes maturing in 2016.
MF Global is not a defendant because of the bankruptcy.
The case is IBEW Local 90 Pension Fund et al v. Corzine et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-08401.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Bernard
Orr)