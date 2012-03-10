* Retention plan to be proposed to bankruptcy court
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 9 Three top executives at
MF Global Holdings Ltd kept on since the commodities
firm's collapse could receive performance-based bonuses under a
retention plan being prepared by a court-appointed trustee,
people close to the trustee said.
Trustee Louis Freeh plans to ask a bankruptcy judge to
approve the employment agreements, said these people, who spoke
on condition of anonymity because the plan is still being
crafted.
The plan will include bonus payouts for Chief Operating
Officer Bradley Abelow, General Counsel Laurie Ferber and Chief
Financial Officer Henri Steenkamp if they meet certain targets.
The formation of a plan does not necessarily mean bonuses
will ultimately be paid or that the executives will earn as much
total compensation as they have in the past.
Still, it has garnered attention from at least one key
politician. Sen. Chuck Grassley, the highest-ranking Republican
on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement it was
"hard to believe that Mr. Freeh would consider bonuses to these
select few while customers and investors are still trying to
recoup their losses."
Abelow, Ferber and Steenkamp are among a handful of
employees asked to stay on after MF Global's Oct. 31 bankruptcy
to help Freeh, a former director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation, recover assets to be paid out to creditors.
The retention plan will set out the terms of that
employment, and performance-based incentives will be an aspect
of that plan, one of the people said.
But the employees are still likely to make less money than
they did last year due to overall pay cuts, the people said.
For example, Abelow, whose salary had been more than
$800,000, is now working for $60,000.
The bonuses will also not necessarily be approved by the
bankruptcy court. Once the retention plan is filed, parties will
have a chance to object ahead of a hearing to determine the
plan's merits.
MF Global collapsed after it was forced to reveal it had bet
billions on European sovereign debt, a disclosure that led to
credit-rating downgrades and unnerved investors. CEO Jon Corzine
resigned days later.
An adviser at Freeh's consulting firm, which is handling the
MF Global case, confirmed that a retention plan is in the works,
but would not offer detail on bonuses.
The adviser, Frank Piantidosi, said that MF Global - and
therefore creditors - benefit from the retention of Abelow,
Steenkamp and Ferber.
"In fact, it would cost more to the estate to replace them
with outside consultants who would be less familiar with the
firm's operations," Piantidosi said.
An attorney for Freeh said retaining employees is "the most
cost-effective way to effectuate the liquidation" of MF Global's
estate.
But Bill Brandt, chief executive of turnaround firm
Development Specialists Inc, does not buy that argument.
Brandt, who is not involved in the case, said judges in many
districts have stopped allowing bonuses for executives of
bankrupt firms.
"The one place they still get paid is the Southern District
of New York," where MF Global's bankruptcy is playing out,
Brandt said.
Recent changes to bankruptcy laws typically bar bonuses, he
said, but lawyers in New York's southern district have found
"some pretty innovative ways of saying these aren't bonuses, but
rather incentives linked to performance," Brandt said.
Grassley, who sponsored the 2005 legislation that overhauled
the bankruptcy code, cited the changes in his statement.
"Six-figure payouts to executives who helped create the
bankruptcy in the first place are not what anybody envisioned
when the 2005 bankruptcy law was signed," he said.
Brandt said he expects the plan to face objections from the
U.S. Trustee's office and other parties.
The potential payouts were first reported by the Wall Street
Journal in its Friday editions. The three executives could get
bonuses of as much as several hundred-thousand dollars each
under the plan being finalized, the newspaper said.
It is not uncommon for bankrupt firms to try to retain key
executives by offering bonuses tied to performance that
increases value for creditors.
But pay issues are prickly in the case of MF Global, whose
commodities customers are missing an estimated $1.6 billion that
investigators say was improperly removed from their accounts in
the days leading up to the company's downfall.
The firm has been under federal investigation over the
transfers of client money, and top executives, including Abelow
and Steenkamp, have been named as defendants in multiple civil
lawsuits filed by customers demanding damages.
Corzine did not seek roughly $9 million in severance he was
set to receive when he resigned. Former retail chief J. Randy
MacDonald also sacrificed about $9 million in severance when he
left the company on Nov. 17.
The company's brokerage unit, MF Global Inc, is being wound
down by a separate trustee, James Giddens, who still employs
about 70 former MF Global employees to help with the process.
But those employees do not get bonuses, a spokesman for Giddens
said.
"They are getting a salary but no bonus," spokesman Kent
Jarrell said. "None of these employees has decision-making
authority, and each of them is under the direct control of
either a lawyer or [Giddens'] staff."
Jarrell said that Giddens' office has no comment on the
parent company's compensation practices, "except to note they
are obviously different than ours."
The bankruptcy is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059
The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, in the
same court, No. 11-2790.
