* Trustee Freeh responds to letter from lawmaker
* Says "not made any decisions" on bonuses
By Nick Brown
March 12 The trustee managing MF Global
Holdings Ltd's assets in bankruptcy told a lawmaker
he has made no decision on whether to seek bonuses for the top
executives of the collapsed commodities firm.
In a letter on Monday to Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., trustee
Louis Freeh said he has "not made ... any decisions on the
subject" of bonuses, "notwithstanding reports to the contrary
that have appeared in the media."
Sources close to Freeh told Reuters last week the trustee
planned to ask a bankruptcy judge for approval of a retention
plan that would include performance-based incentives for
Operating Officer Bradley Abelow, General Counsel Laurie Ferber
and Chief Financial Officer Henri Steenkamp.
The potential payouts were first reported by the Wall Street
Journal in its Friday editions. The three executives could get
bonuses of as much as several hundred-thousand dollars each
under the plan being finalized, the newspaper said, citing
sources familiar with the matter.
Tester was among a handful of legislators to cry foul over
the news. In a letter to Freeh on Friday, Tester called it
"outrageous" to "sanction the award of performance-based
compensation" while customers of MF Global's broker-dealer unit
are still missing much of their money.
Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.,
also issued statements on Friday criticizing the plan.
Ferber, Abelow and Steenkamp were kept on the payroll to
help Freeh recover assets for creditors of MF Global's parent
company.
That operation is separate from efforts by a different
trustee, James Giddens, to recover money for customers of the
broker-dealer unit who were burned when the MF parent collapsed.
The firm imploded after revealing it bet billions on
European sovereign debt, a disclosure that led to credit-rating
downgrades and unnerved investors. CEO Jon Corzine resigned days
later.
It is not uncommon for bankrupt firms to try to retain key
executives by offering bonuses tied to performance that
increases value for creditors.
But pay issues are prickly in the case of MF Global, whose
commodities customers are missing an estimated $1.6 billion that
investigators say was improperly removed from their accounts in
the days leading up to the company's downfall.
HIGH BAR
In any case, Freeh may have to meet a high legal bar under a
set of 2005 amendments to bankruptcy laws that govern executive
bonuses.
One section of the law requires a showing that an employee
is essential to the company's operation - a tough argument in
the case of MF Global, which is not really an operating company,
said Peter Morgenstern, a bankruptcy partner at law firm Butzel
Long.
"The company is dead," said Morgenstern, who is not involved
in the case.
Another part of the law requires a showing that an employee
has another job offer on the table and needs to be incentivized
not to take it.
But creative lawyers have been able to get around those
rules by tying the bonuses to performance incentives, said David
Skeel, a bankruptcy expert and professor at the University of
Pennsylvania Law School.
"What the provision prohibits is pay-to-stay," Skeel said.
"It doesn't say you can't have performance-based incentives.
That's still not quite squared with the spirit of the provision,
but that's what's been done."
Judge Glenn granted performance-based incentives in Borders
Group Inc's restructuring, but that was an "entirely different
situation," Morgenstern said.
"In that case, there was an ongoing business and they were
trying to preserve value either to restructure or to sell the
company."
Morgenstern believes Judge Glenn would take a harder line in
MF Global, requiring testimony, affidavits and other evidence
showing incentives were required to get executives to cooperate
with Freeh's recovery efforts.
"I would think that the judge will require they show that
these people are providing something other than information that
could be obtained through legal processes" such as discovery or
document subpoenas, he said.
Federal authorities have been investigating the company's
collapse and the huge hole in customer funds. Investigators
should be able to compel important information from executives,
Morgenstern said.
Lawyers for the executives could not be immediately reached.
The bankruptcy is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.
(Reporting By Nick Brown; editing by Andre Grenon)