April 23 MF Global Holdings Ltd :
* Jon Corzine, the former MF Global Holdings Ltd
CEO, is sued by
company's bankruptcy trustee -- court filing
* Corzine is accused of breaching duties, failing to act in
good faith ahead of
company's collapse
* Lawsuit against corzine by MF Global trustee Louis Freeh
Filed in U.S.
bankruptcy court in Manhattan
* Lawsuit also names ex-MF Global COO Bradley Abelow, ex-MF
Global CFO henri
steenkamp as defendants
* Lawsuit says MF Global lost well over $1 billion in value
under corzine,
excluding customer fund shortfalls
* Lawsuit seeks to recover damages from defendants