April 23 MF Global Holdings Ltd : * Jon Corzine, the former MF Global Holdings Ltd CEO, is sued by

company's bankruptcy trustee -- court filing * Corzine is accused of breaching duties, failing to act in good faith ahead of

company's collapse * Lawsuit against corzine by MF Global trustee Louis Freeh Filed in U.S.

bankruptcy court in Manhattan * Lawsuit also names ex-MF Global COO Bradley Abelow, ex-MF Global CFO henri

steenkamp as defendants * Lawsuit says MF Global lost well over $1 billion in value under corzine,

excluding customer fund shortfalls * Lawsuit seeks to recover damages from defendants