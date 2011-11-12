* Motion to be heard in Ontario court Nov. 14
TORONTO Nov 12 The bankruptcy trustee for the
Canadian arm of MF Global MFGLQ.PK has filed a motion to move
client accounts from the failed futures broker to a unit of
Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO).
MF Global fired all 1,066 of its brokerage employees on
Friday, triggering anger and resentment about the firm's
collapse after bad bets on European debt under former CEO Jon
Corzine's leadership. [ID:nN1E7AA0SJ]
KPMG said on Saturday it filed the motion with the Ontario
Superior Court of Justice, seeking authority to transfer
certain MF Global Canada Co customer accounts to RBC Dominion
Securities Inc.
The transfers would include the majority of customers with
futures accounts and with equity and bond accounts. KPMG said
the court will hear the motion on Nov. 14 in Toronto.
"We have worked as quickly as possible over the last week
to obtain as much information as possible with respect to
customer accounts and the reconciliation of customer accounts.
This has been a very complex process," Richard Harris, a
restructuring partner at KPMG, said in a statement.
KPMG said MF Global Canada customers have not been able to
access their accounts, other than to conduct liquidation
trades, pursuant to a bankruptcy order issued on Nov. 4.
The trustee said clients of the Canadian arm that
transacted in foreign exchange are not included in the transfer
and it is considering the available alternatives.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Sandra Maler)