NEW YORK Nov 7 The top U.S. futures regulator said on Monday he recused himself from the investigation of MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK, the brokerage that filed for bankruptcy last week, so that he wouldn't be a distraction.

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has had close ties to MF Global's former chief executive, Jon Corzine. Speaking at a securities industry conference, he added that financial institutions should be allowed to fail from time to time. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)