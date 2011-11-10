Nov 10 Were customers fleeing MF Global, the now-bankrupt futures broker, even before the extent of its European debt exposure was widely known?

Don't expect to find the answer in the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission's financial reports.

The CFTC on Thursday published its monthly accounting of the financial status of 123 brokers as of Sept. 30. All data for MF Global was deleted.

Brokers are required to submit monthly reports to the regulator on the 17th business day after the end of the month - which in September would have fallen on Oct. 24.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy a week later, on Oct 31.

The CFTC did not immediately respond to a request for an explanation of the deletion.

