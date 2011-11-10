* CFTC excludes MF from monthly data on futures brokers

* Regulators still looking for $600 mln in missing funds

(Recasts, adds details, background, byline)

By Ann Saphir

Nov 10 Were customers fleeing MF Global, the now-bankrupt futures broker, even before the extent of its financial troubles was widely known?

Don't expect to find the answer in the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission's financial reports.

MF data was excluded from CFTC's monthly accounting, published Thursday, of the financial status of the other 123 U.S. futures brokers it oversees.

The deletion underscores the difficulty regulators have had locating about $600 million in missing customer funds since MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31. It also raises the possibility of regulator doubts over MF's accounting of its customer funds as much as a month before its demise.

The CFTC on Thursday said it launched a formal investigation into bankrupt MF Global MFGLQ.PK, an unusual announcement at an agency that usually stays mum on ongoing investigations. [ID:nN1E7A91HN]

CME Group Inc (CME.O), MF Global's immediate regulator, has said it appears the broker hid the transfer of funds from customer in the few days immediately before its collapse.

The data that the CFTC would normally have published on Thursday would have detailed MF Global's customer accounts as of Sept. 30, a month before CME first suspected hidden transfers.

Brokers are required to submit monthly reports to the regulator on the 17th business day after the end of the month - which in September would have fallen on Oct. 24.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy a week later.

The CFTC did not immediately respond to a request for an explanation of the deletion.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by David Gregorio)