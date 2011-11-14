Nov 14 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission has served a subpoena on Chicago-based Harris Bank,
seeking information about customer accounts at MF Global, two
people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The subpoena is another sign that U.S. regulators are
stepping up their investigation into $600 million in missing
money from the futures brokerage, which filed for bankruptcy
protection on Oct. 31.
Harris Bank, a division of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), was
the main custodian for customer money deposited with MF Global
and kept in segregated accounts. The subpoena was served within
the past week, according to the people familiar, who were not
authorized to discuss the subpoena publicly.
A Harris Bank spokesman had no comment on the
investigation. The CFTC also declined to comment.
The CFTC has been joined in the investigation by the
Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney's Office
in Manhattan, which has opened a grand jury investigation into
the collapse of MF Global and the missing money.
