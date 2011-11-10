WASHINGTON Nov 10 The U.S. futures regulator on Thursday announced it has launched a formal investigation into bankrupt brokerage MF Global MFGLQ.PK.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said while the agency generally does not comment on investigations, it decided it was "is in the public interest to confirm" this particular review.

The agency also said Jill Sommers, a Republican CFTC commissioner, would take the lead on matters related to MF Global. She replaces Chairman Gary Gensler who has recused himself from the investigation.

U.S. regulators are undertaking a sweeping review into the business practices of failed futures brokerage MF Global MFGLQ.PK as they search for roughly $600 million in missing customer money. The FBI also has shown a preliminary interest in regulatory probes looking into the missing funds.

