Nov 15 A U.S. futures regulator said on Tuesday
that activity leading up to the bankruptcy of brokerage MF
Global MFGLQ.PK appears to be "either nefarious or illegal."
Bart Chilton, a Democratic commissioner at the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said on CNBC that he
could not comment specifically on the agency's investigation,
but that the activity "looks suspicious as heck."
"It's either nefarious or illegal in my personal opinion,"
he said.
An MF Global representative was not immediately available
for comment.
Neither MF Global nor its former head Jon Corzine has been
charged with any wrongdoing.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 31 after
concerns over risky bets on European sovereign debt sped its
collapse. The CFTC and other regulators are still searching for
roughly $600 million in customer account funds.
When asked about whether customers will get their money
back, Chilton said: "It depends on what is there."
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)