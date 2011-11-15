MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Nov 15 The trustee winding down MF Global's MFGLQ.PK broker-dealer unit asked a bankruptcy court judge to implement an expedited process for customers to submit claims for losses.
If approved by Judge Martin Glenn at a hearing on Wednesday, customers will promptly receive forms for submitting claims, trustee James Giddens said in a statement on Tuesday.
Payouts will then be made as fast as possible, and likely in increments, the trustee said in a statement. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.