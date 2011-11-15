NEW YORK Nov 15 The trustee winding down MF Global's MFGLQ.PK broker-dealer unit asked a bankruptcy court judge to implement an expedited process for customers to submit claims for losses.

If approved by Judge Martin Glenn at a hearing on Wednesday, customers will promptly receive forms for submitting claims, trustee James Giddens said in a statement on Tuesday.

Payouts will then be made as fast as possible, and likely in increments, the trustee said in a statement. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)