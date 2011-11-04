* Deadline looms, brokers and clients in frantic dash

* New brokers sign up customers, margin clerks calculate

* Markets muted, no sign yet of broad liquidation

* CME says 5,300 accounts, $410 mln collateral transferred (Updates with CME statement paragraphs 3-4)

CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Nov 4 Rival commodity brokers raced to bring on board thousands of MF Global customers on Friday, facing a tight deadline to see that trading positions and collateral frozen since Monday are margined or liquidated.

Following a court order on Wednesday, the MF Global trustee has worked with the CME Group ( CME.O ) and a handful of other mostly independent futures commission merchants (FCMs) to move the bankrupt broker's 50,000 or so commodity accounts in bulk to new clearing firms, along with 60 percent of collateral.

On Thursday, about a tenth of those accounts had been moved. The CME said 5,300 accounts and $410 million in CME clearing-held collateral had been transferred.

"CME Group expects transfers for additional accounts at CME and the other exchanges and clearinghouses to continue throughout the day today. Customers with accounts transferring will receive communications from their receiving firm following the transfers," the exchange said.

Facing a Friday evening deadline to transfer their accounts or have them closed out, customers have scrambled to ensure they have a new clearing broker. FCMs have jostled to get a piece of the business without being saddled by unknown new customers that may be more trouble than they are worth.

So far there was little sign of the mass liquidation that analysts fear may ensue as traders rush to raise some $1 billion in additional margin with new brokers, the approximate sum that is being left on account at MF Global as authorities search for missing customer funds.

But with margins due only on Friday evening, forcible liquidation occurring on Monday morning, and thousands of accounts still unsettled, dealers were jittery.

"Some of them have moved," an MF Global broker told Reuters. "I am still waiting for word (on 300 accounts)."

Initially, the CME anticipated that many of MF Global's segregated client accounts totaling some $5.5 billion would be transferred to one of six FCMs, according to a letter to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission: ABN Amro Chicago Clearing, ADM Investor Services, Dorman Trading, FCStone, RJ. O'Brien, and/or Rosenthal Collins Group.

But several other brokers have worked to get in on the action. While the specifics remain in flux, the bankruptcy judge on Thursday rejected one request by a fund to move its accounts to a specific broker who was not on the original list, although the first order appears to allow clients to transfer positions, but not collateral, to a broker of their choosing.

Penson Futures was garnering some clients, a source familiar with the transfer process said. It was not immediately clear how accounts would be divided.

While regulators continue to search for the $633 million that authorities say may have been misappropriated from MF Global's segregated client accounts, which are supposed to be untouchable, the chief executive of the biggest independent FCM in the United States resigned.