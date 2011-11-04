* Deadline looms, brokers and clients in frantic dash
* New brokers sign up customers, margin clerks calculate
* Markets muted, no sign yet of broad liquidation
* CME says 5,300 accounts, $410 mln collateral transferred
(Updates with CME statement paragraphs 3-4)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Nov 4 Rival commodity brokers
raced to bring on board thousands of MF Global customers on
Friday, facing a tight deadline to see that trading positions
and collateral frozen since Monday are margined or liquidated.
Following a court order on Wednesday, the MF Global trustee
has worked with the CME Group (CME.O) and a handful of other
mostly independent futures commission merchants (FCMs) to move
the bankrupt broker's 50,000 or so commodity accounts in bulk
to new clearing firms, along with 60 percent of collateral.
On Thursday, about a tenth of those accounts had been
moved. The CME said 5,300 accounts and $410 million in CME
clearing-held collateral had been transferred.
"CME Group expects transfers for additional accounts at CME
and the other exchanges and clearinghouses to continue
throughout the day today. Customers with accounts transferring
will receive communications from their receiving firm following
the transfers," the exchange said.
Facing a Friday evening deadline to transfer their accounts
or have them closed out, customers have scrambled to ensure
they have a new clearing broker. FCMs have jostled to get a
piece of the business without being saddled by unknown new
customers that may be more trouble than they are worth.
So far there was little sign of the mass liquidation that
analysts fear may ensue as traders rush to raise some $1
billion in additional margin with new brokers, the approximate
sum that is being left on account at MF Global as authorities
search for missing customer funds.
But with margins due only on Friday evening, forcible
liquidation occurring on Monday morning, and thousands of
accounts still unsettled, dealers were jittery.
"Some of them have moved," an MF Global broker told
Reuters. "I am still waiting for word (on 300 accounts)."
Initially, the CME anticipated that many of MF Global's
segregated client accounts totaling some $5.5 billion would be
transferred to one of six FCMs, according to a letter to the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission: ABN Amro Chicago
Clearing, ADM Investor Services, Dorman Trading, FCStone, RJ.
O'Brien, and/or Rosenthal Collins Group.
But several other brokers have worked to get in on the
action. While the specifics remain in flux, the bankruptcy
judge on Thursday rejected one request by a fund to move its
accounts to a specific broker who was not on the original list,
although the first order appears to allow clients to transfer
positions, but not collateral, to a broker of their choosing.
Penson Futures was garnering some clients, a source
familiar with the transfer process said. It was not immediately
clear how accounts would be divided.
While regulators continue to search for the $633 million
that authorities say may have been misappropriated from MF
Global's segregated client accounts, which are supposed to be
untouchable, the chief executive of the biggest independent FCM
in the United States resigned.
Jon Corzine, 64, former New Jersey governor and chief of
Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N), stepped down as MF Global CEO four
days after the firm filed for bankruptcy after its leveraged
$6.3 billion bet on euro zone debt scared away clients and
counterparties.
(Writing by Jonathan Leff, reporting by K.T. Arasu in Chicago
and Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson and
Marguerita Choy)