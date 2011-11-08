Nov 7 Exchange and clearinghouse operator CME Group Inc (CME.O), which has lowered margin requirements on some accounts to limit the fallout from MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK, said on Monday the requirements will be returned to normal by Thursday of next week.

CME and IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) both eased their clearinghouse rules to make it easier for many MF Global customers to meet the minimum margin after their accounts were transferred to new brokers last week with only about three-quarters of the collateral required. [ID:nL4E7M70B1]

Instead of being forced to replenish their escrow to meet the "initial" margin, traders only needed to meet the "maintenance" margin, which is anywhere from 25 to 40 percent lower. As a result, some customers had just enough capital to maintain their trades without raising more cash.

"In the short term, as the issues faced by former MF Global customers are resolved, the initial margin upcharge will be returned to its normal values," CME said late Monday, in a clearing advisory.

Starting Friday, the ratio of initial margin to maintenance margin will be partially returned to its original rate, and will increase from 1.00 to 1.10, CME said.

The ratio will increase to 1.20 on Nov. 15, and finally to the original ratio of 1.25 to 1.35 for all futures products on Thursday, Nov. 17, it said.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Gary Hill)