Nov 7 Exchange and clearinghouse operator CME
Group Inc (CME.O), which has lowered margin requirements on
some accounts to limit the fallout from MF Global Holdings Ltd
MFGLQ.PK, said on Monday the requirements will be returned to
normal by Thursday of next week.
CME and IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) both eased
their clearinghouse rules to make it easier for many MF Global
customers to meet the minimum margin after their accounts were
transferred to new brokers last week with only about
three-quarters of the collateral required. [ID:nL4E7M70B1]
Instead of being forced to replenish their escrow to meet
the "initial" margin, traders only needed to meet the
"maintenance" margin, which is anywhere from 25 to 40 percent
lower. As a result, some customers had just enough capital to
maintain their trades without raising more cash.
"In the short term, as the issues faced by former MF Global
customers are resolved, the initial margin upcharge will be
returned to its normal values," CME said late Monday, in a
clearing advisory.
Starting Friday, the ratio of initial margin to maintenance
margin will be partially returned to its original rate, and
will increase from 1.00 to 1.10, CME said.
The ratio will increase to 1.20 on Nov. 15, and finally to
the original ratio of 1.25 to 1.35 for all futures products on
Thursday, Nov. 17, it said.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Gary Hill)