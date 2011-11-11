CHICAGO Nov 11 CME Group Inc (CME.O) will provide a $300 million guarantee to prod the trustee of failed broker MF Global into releasing frozen customer funds, and for the first time tapped a slush fund to help offset any losses to futures traders stemming from the failure.

Regulators have been unable to find some $600 million in missing customer funds after MF Global filed for bankruptcy late last month. The bankruptcy trustee has refused to release a large chunk of the customer assets that backed MF Global trades, and CME's guarantee is aimed at giving the trustee the ability to to release more.

Some $50 million of the newly released funds come from CME Trust, which in recent years has been used to make charitable donations but was originally established more than 40 years ago by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to provide financial protection to customers in the event a broker, or futures commission merchant, became insolvent or unable to meet its obligations.

"Though CME Clearing does not guarantee FCM-held assets, CME Group is willing to provide a $250 million financial guarantee to the trustee to give the trustee greater latitude to make an interim distribution of cash to customers now, given the monumental task he faces to sort through considerable data and claims in order to complete the MF Global liquidation and make distributions to creditors," CME said in a statement. "

"Additionally, CME Trust will provide $50 million to CME Group market participants in the event there is a shortfall at the conclusion of the Trustee's distribution process," it said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by Bernard Orr)