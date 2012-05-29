CHICAGO May 29 Futures brokers would need to
get approval from a top executive before making big withdrawals
from customer accounts under a rule now pending and referred to
in the industry as the "Corzine rule", after MF Global's former
CEO Jon Corzine.
The proposal is one of several planned changes to futures
industry practices prompted by MF Global's collapse last October
and the disappearance of funds from customer accounts.
The National Futures Association's board has approved the
proposed rule along with several others, and submitted them to
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for approval, the NFA
said on Tuesday.
Exchanges and regulators had boasted for decades that rules
requiring brokers not to use customer funds for their own
purposes meant those customer funds were safe.
After MF Global went bankrupt, some $1.6 billion of customer
money went missing, and more than six months later has still to
be accounted for.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in excess customer funds
were withdrawn in the broker's final days, and CME Group - MF
Global's frontline regulator, and the largest of several
exchange operators that helped craft the new rules -- has said
that much of the money was improperly transferred from customer
accounts to MF Global's own accounts.
Corzine has testified he never told anyone to take customer
funds to cover the broker's own bills. He has not been accused
of wrongdoing.
Under the proposed Corzine rule, futures brokers would need
to get written approval from the chief executive, the chief
financial officer or another designated officer for the
withdrawal of more than 25 percent of a customer's excess funds.
Excess customer funds are funds held by the broker above and
beyond what is needed to back a customer's trades.
Under existing industry rules there is no limitation on the
amount a broker could move from a customer's excess funds.
The proposed rules also require brokerage firms to maintain
written policies about how they guard against using customer
money for their own purposes.
"These new requirements will help begin the process of
restoring public confidence in the financial integrity of
customer segregated funds," NFA chief Dan Roth said in a
statement.
New rules will also require futures brokers to provide more
financial and operational information to NFA, some of which NFA
will publish on its website.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Carol Bishopric)