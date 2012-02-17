(Repeating from earlier)
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK Feb 17 Until last October,
farmers and fund managers rarely lost sleep over the extra money
that they habitually maintained in their brokerage accounts,
confident that it would be there the next morning.
Now, stung by the loss of customer money from the failure of
MF Global Inc, many cannot sleep soundly without
transferring every spare cent into their own banks overnight.
It is a sea change in the way that traders manage their
"excess collateral" -- cash on account that is over and above
the margin required to guarantee their trades. It means that
floor traders and corn growers are spending more time, and in
some cases money, moving cash in a process known as "sweeping."
It is also one the clearest examples of the damaged trust
between futures commission merchants and their customers in the
wake of MF Global, which had been the country's most active
commodity broker. Former clients are still missing over $1.5
billion of their MF Global funds, much of that "excess."
For now, the impact of this change is limited. An extra
hassle for some traders, more paperwork for brokers, and a boon
for boutique firms that specialize in managing cash. But if
interest rates begin to rise, the independent brokers hit
hardest by the MF Global collapse will rue the loss of income.
"For the clients who haven't taken advantage of this, they
are doing it more now," says Pauline Modjeski, president of
Chicago-based Horizon Cash Management, which helps manage about
$2.5 billion of cash on behalf of dozens of funds and traders.
"As opposed to sweeping large cash balances once in awhile,
we're sweeping large cash balances every day."
This week, for the first time, regulators put a precise
number on the excess cash: $10.6 billion at the end of December,
some 6.8 percent of total segregated funds, according to figures
from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Previously the CFTC had only published a figure for
"required segregated funds" to cover margins. The new figure for
the first time included the total assets in customer accounts,
explicitly noting the surplus cash that traders often keep on
hand either because they intend to open new trades or for the
ease of covering any increase in margins.
One large trader said the excess figures appeared to be
about half as much as would typically be left on account, and a
half-dozen industry figures all agreed that "sweeping" accounts
was far more prevalent now than before the Oct. 31 bankruptcy.
The reason is clear: The unprecedented misappropriation of
segregated funds has shaken faith in one of the most fundamental
cogs in the futures market.
More than three months since the collapse, former MF Global
customers have only recovered about 72 percent of their total
collateral. The trustee said last week that he is still $1.6
billion short of the funds needed to make customers whole.
MARGIN MANAGEMENT
Collateral is in many ways the lifeblood of the futures
market. It is needed to maintain margin, the money a trader or
crop producer puts up to buy any number of commodity futures
contracts to buy protection from, or speculate on, falling and
rising prices from a bushel of wheat or corn to gold and silver.
Because brokers must keep those funds in a separate -- or
"segregated" -- account, they were seen as unquestionably safe.
MF Global changed that. While the Securities Investor
Protection Corp insures stock market investors against a failing
broker, commodity investors have no similar protection, although
the CME Group now sponsors a $100 million fund.
Executives at the very firms who used to hold this money are
none too surprised by the recent customer wariness.
"I think that not only did (customers) get less money coming
out of MF Global, they also got more sensitive to (holding)
excess funds," said Leslie Rosenthal, managing partner with
Rosenthal Collins Group in Chicago.
The exact sums of excess collateral are not possible to
quantify. The CFTC was not able to provide any historical data
on excess collateral, and brokers declined to provide any
specific estimates to Reuters.
Pete Loewen, Loewen and Associates a broker in the
agriculture markets in Manhattan, Kansas, estimates that excess
money kept at FCMs has been cut at least in half.
"People manage their money much more closely," says Loewen,
who now spends less time analyzing the market because he is
busier arranging money transfers to meet margin calls because
clients do not keep as much of a cushion of funds in their
accounts.
To be sure, any change is likely to be more pronounced among
the smaller farmers, ranchers and commodity funds that were MF
Global's mainstay clients rather than the larger, corporate
clients that tend to trade through the Wall Street banks that
hold over 90 percent of all segregated funds.
Overall, the shift in segregated funds since MF Global was
relatively slight. Funds declined by $7.5 billion, or 4.9
percent, from end-October to end-December, a drop that was also
likely affected by the frozen MF Global money, a decline in
volatility and a reduction in futures trading volume.
BRIGHT SPOT FOR FCMs
There is no definitive trend among FCMs as to which
customers tend to leave more or less excess collateral.
Four of the brokers that received bulk transfers of MF
Global accounts after the brokerage failed -- Rosenthal Collins
Group, PFGBEST, INTL FCStone and Penson Futures -- are
currently holding 2.5 percent or less each in excess segregated
funds. But so is Goldman Sachs.
And customers of ADM Investor Services have $48 million or
15.1 percent excess, according to the data.
For the moment, the extra "sweeping" of accounts is more a
blessing than a curse. The shrinking pool of money that they
hold also means they do not have to put up more of their own
money -- some 8 percent -- to meet higher capital requirements.
The CFTC in 2009 revised its capital requirements, noting
that in 1995 "there were 255 FCMs, which in total were required
to hold approximately $30 billion of segregated and secured
amount funds for their customers."
By June 30, 2009, the total amount of those funds rose to
around $175 billion, with half the number of FCMs holding the
money, according to the CFTC.
FCMs have been also been forced to look elsewhere for yield
as chronically low interest rates have reduced profits reaped
from holding customer funds overnight.
But down the road, the trend could rob them of revenue.
"There's no particular revenue downside but it frees up
capital on our side," said Sean O'Connor, CEO of INTL FCStone.
"It would be different at higher interest rates of course as
then we would be losing income earning assets."
(Additional reporting by Cezary Podkul in New York and Tom
Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)