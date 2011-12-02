* House Ag panel holding MF Global hearing on Dec. 8

* Congress holding series of hearings

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 A U.S. House committee on Friday voted to subpoena former MF Global MFGLQ.PK chief Jon Corzine to testify before Congress.

The House Agriculture Committee is holding a hearing on Dec. 8 to examine the collapse of the futures brokerage and the ongoing search for hundreds of millions of dollars in missing customer funds.

"It is this committee's responsibility to shed light on the facts and circumstances surrounding the bankruptcy," said Frank Lucas, the Republican chairman of committee.

A spokesman for Corzine and his lawyer, Andrew Levander, was not immediately available to comment.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31, after $6.3 billion in risky bets on European sovereign debt spooked investors and an effort to sell the firm failed.

Investigators are searching for as much as $1.2 billion in missing customer money, which regulators have said the company may have diverted for its own needs.

Corzine resigned as chief executive of MF Global last month.

Congress is holding a series of hearings examining whether regulators and company insiders could have done more to prevent the failure and protect investors, traders and farmers who may be out hundreds of millions of dollars. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington, additional reporting by Grant McCool in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)