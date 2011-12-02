* House Ag panel holding MF Global hearing on Dec. 8
* Three panels have called on Corzine to testify
* Lawyers say Corzine would be wise to plead Fifth
(Adds comments from attorneys, details on congressional
testimony)
By Alexandra Alper and Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 Former MF Global chief Jon
Corzine was subpoenaed to testify before Congress, setting up
an awkward legal situation for the ex-senator facing multiple
probes into the firm's collapse.
A House Agriculture Committee voted unanimously on Friday
to compel Corzine to testify at its Dec. 8 hearing after he
reportedly refused an earlier invitation.
The move intensifies pressure on Corzine. He has been
largely absent from public view since he resigned early last
month, following MF Global's Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing and
revelations that hundreds of millions of dollars in customer
funds was missing.
A spokesman for Corzine and his lawyer, Andrew Levander,
declined to comment.
"It is this committee's responsibility to shed light on the
facts and circumstances surrounding the bankruptcy," said Frank
Lucas, the Republican chairman of House Agriculture Committee.
Three congressional panels have requested that Corzine
testify this month, but it is unclear if he will publicly
answer lawmakers' questions.
It is in Corzine's best interest to invoke his right to
avoid self-incrimination under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S.
Constitution, said Barry Pollack, a criminal defense attorney
at Miller Chevalier.
"His best-case scenario in testifying is that they use him
as a punching bag. His worst-case scenario is that he provides
testimony that can subsequently be used by law enforcement
authorities putting together a criminal case against him,"
Pollack said.
But Pollack said public figures "are genetically
predisposed" to give their side of the story.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy in late October, after $6.3
billion in risky bets on European sovereign debt spooked
investors and an effort to sell the company failed.
Investigators are searching for as much as $1.2 billion in
missing customer money, which regulators said the firm may have
diverted for its own needs - a major violation of industry
rules. Regulators are probing MF Global's business practices,
including its accounting and disclosures. The FBI also has
shown an interest in the missing funds.
Neither MF Global nor its executives has been charged with
wrongdoing.
SUBPOENA SCENARIOS
Artur Davis - a criminal defense attorney at SNR Denton and
former U.S. congressman - said that testifying would pose a
"wild risk" to Corzine. Not only could his testimony be used
against him in any future proceedings, said Davis, but Corzine
could open himself up to potential prosecution for making false
statements to Congress.
Under one scenario, according to Davis, Corzine's attorneys
could send the committee a letter pleading the fifth, which
would free Corzine from an uncomfortable question-and-answer
session before the committee.
Alternately, both sides could agree to let Corzine appear,
read a short statement invoking the Fifth Amendment, and
leave.
Less likely, said Davis, is that Corzine will testify, and
be forced to plead the fifth after each question. "The
committee has to decide if it wants a spectacle," he said.
In a recent example, two executives from Solyndra solar
company pleaded the Fifth before lawmakers investigating the
Obama administration's energy loan program.
Twenty times, the executives read out a prepared statement
declining to answer the questions at a September hearing to
examine the company, which collapsed after receiving billions
of dollars in government funding.
Other high-profile figures under scrutiny have chosen to
talk from the hot seat, including former Lehman Brothers CEO
Dick Fuld and Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.
Bradley Bondi, a partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
LLP in Washington who represents witnesses before Congress,
said the decision on whether to testify can be a tough call.
He said lawyers face "a difficult balancing act between not
wanting to make your client look bad in public for refusing to
answer questions, and on the other hand, ensuring the client is
not exposed to criminal or civil liability for something said
during a congressional hearing."
MULTIPLE HEARINGS
Corzine is facing multiple requests to appear before
congressional panels. On Friday, Senate Agriculture Committee
Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow said her panel will vote next week
on whether to subpoena Corzine to testify at its Dec. 13 MF
Global hearing.
A House Financial Services panel says it is also working
with Corzine's attorneys to have the former MF Global Chief
answer questions at its Dec. 15 subcommittee hearing.
Separately on Friday, MF Global said the remaining members
of its board of directors resigned on Nov. 28, following
Corzine's departure from the board.
The resignations were expected. They came the same day a
federal bankruptcy judge approved the appointment of former FBI
director Louis Freeh as MF Global's Chapter 11 trustee.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Charles Abbott in
Washington, additional reporting by Grant McCool and Jonathan
Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Dave Zimmerman
and Gunna Dickson)