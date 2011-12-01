* SEC probing MF Global accounting, disclosures-Schapiro
By Sarah N. Lynch and Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is probing the accounting treatment that
helped mask MF Global's exposure to risky foreign sovereign
debt, the head of the agency said on Thursday.
"We are investigating very carefully both the accounting
treatment and the disclosure by the firm," SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro told a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing in what
were her most extensive comments to date about the SEC's role
in the MF Global probe.
"We're pursuing an active investigation with the potential
for enforcement action at the end of the process," she also
told the panel during her testimony.
In addition, she said the SEC, along with the Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board which polices auditors, are
both "looking very closely" at what role, if any, MF Global's
auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers may have played.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler
and Schapiro were both on hand to testify on Thursday at the
first major congressional hearing about MF Global since it
filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31.
MF Global collapsed after the firm was forced to reveal
that it had made a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt,
spooking investors. An effort to sell the firm failed, partly
because of the revelation that hundreds of millions of dollars
in customer money was not where it should have been.
The CFTC is the primary regulator in charge of the search
for the missing money, which so far has only been money from
futures accounts. The Department of Justice, other regulators
and the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy proceeding are also
on the hunt for the missing money.
In the months leading up to MF Global's collapse, the first
regulator to flag problems was the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, which self-polices securities brokers. In
June, FINRA raised concerns that the firm had a substantial
position in European sovereign debt and was not appropriately
holding capital against it.
FINRA also questioned whether it was appropriate for MF
Global to use Generally Accepted Accounting Principles to park
the exposure off balance sheet.
MF Global was financing its European sovereign debt bets
through "repo-to-maturity" transactions, which allowed it to
move the exposure off its balance sheet, even though the firm
still faced enormous risk in the case of a default.
FINRA and the SEC ultimately forced MF Global to increase
its capital. The firm later disclosed the capital infusion in
September.
Schapiro said regulators are exploring whether any new
regulations are in order in the wake of MF Global's collapse,
including possible accounting changes.
She noted that the Financial Accounting Standards Board,
which sets U.S. accounting standards, recently decided that
repo-to maturity is the only kind of repo transaction that
qualifies for off-balance sheet treatment. But in light of MF
Global's demise, regulators are now rethinking that approach.
"We are talking to FASB about whether that is a policy that
ought to be changed," she said. "They did improve the
disclosure around it, but there is a question I think about
whether repos-to-maturity should be included on the balance
sheet."
At least one senator seemed to think that was a good idea.
"That is a loophole so big you could drive a Mack Truck
through it," said Democratic Senator Kent Conrad. "If that's
not closed down, we really got to ask ourselves what we're
doing."
Schapiro said MF Global did disclose its net exposure to
sovereign debt in a regulatory filing. The company also
disclosed its gross exposure, though "not as clearly," she
said. She told the lawmakers the SEC is looking at whether
there was sufficient disclosure surrounding the repos, as well
as "the hedges that were expiring" and the "window-dressing."
"All of those issues are under investigation," she said.
As for potential regulatory fixes, she said the SEC already
proposed a rule earlier this year that would require brokerages
that hold custody of customer money to undergo additional PCAOB
audits. That rule, when finalized, will help "give us another
set of eyes on the financial responsibility compliance of the
firms," she said.
She also was hopeful the SEC will soon approve a rule
proposal by FINRA that would require additional financial
reporting so the brokerage regulator can beef up its
monitoring.
