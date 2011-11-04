(Corrects size of original JC Flowers investment in
By Dan Wilchins and Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, Oct 31 In early April, Jon Corzine
was in a tough spot. MF Global, the company he had run for the
previous year, was about to post a fourth-quarter loss, marking
its fourth successive fiscal year of red ink.
For the former Goldman Sachs chief, it was a setback to his
efforts to turn MF Global around. He had just announced a plan
for the bank to boost trading risk by holding more assets on
its books, both to help customers and to bet on markets.
He needed his traders to step up their game, and he called
a group of them into a conference room at its Manhattan
headquarters to lay out the plan.
"He basically told us that it was up to us to drive the
profits of the firm," said a former MF Global trader who was in
the room.
The trading, particularly in debt from troubled euro zone
nations in the past year, has instead driven the firm to the
brink of collapse, making it possibly the most prominent U.S.
casualty yet from the euro zone crisis. It has also badly hurt
his business image, and reduced the former New Jersey
governor's chances of ever making a political comeback.
Corzine could not be reached for comment and MF Global
declined comment. The firm was in talks with possible buyers on
Sunday, though sources said all options were on the table as it
had hired restructuring and bankruptcy advisers.
MF Global's fate has raised questions about whether the
64-year-old Corzine's affinity for risk-taking has finally
caught up to him after a career that took him to the top
echelons of Wall Street and then into politics as a U.S.
senator and to the New Jersey state governor's mansion.
Corzine still has supporters on Wall Street who argue that
he was caught in a perfect storm but his detractors argue there
have long been signs that Corzine could take imprudent risks.
They point to Goldman Sachs' major trading losses under his
watch in 1994, or when he sustained serious injuries in 2007 as
a passenger in a speeding sports utility vehicle while not
wearing a seat belt
In trying to become what some dubbed a mini-Goldman,
Corzine's MF Global may have leveraged its bets too much and
may not have paid enough attention to risk management.
He said in a call with analysts last Tuesday that MF Global
sought to "take advantage of dislocations" in the sovereign
debt market by buying what it saw as relatively low risk paper.
In interviews with more than a dozen former employees and
competitors, a portrait emerges of Corzine struggling to
transform the firm by ramping up risk. His strategic shift did
not sit well with some employees, and came at a time when
credit ratings agencies and financial markets are very
unforgiving of high-risk strategies.
SINKING RATES PROBLEM
Retooling MF Global, whose roots trace back to a sugar
brokerage started in London more than 200 years ago, was
clearly necessary. Like other futures brokers its revenue was
under pressure long before Corzine arrived in March 2010.
The brokers rely on commissions from executing trades, from
clearing trades, and from the interest income they get from the
cash collateral received from clients.
Interest revenue has been under sustained pressure
throughout the U.S. economy given the Federal Reserve's
decision to drop its benchmark rate to near zero, and to keep
it there for a long time.
In its fiscal year ended in March, MF Global booked just
$287 million of net interest income, a 43 percent decline from
$502 million three years earlier.
"The business model isn't what it used to be," said Patrick
Arbor, a former chairman of the Chicago Board of Trade and a
long-time executive of a clearing broker.
Corzine could have shrunk MF Global's balance sheet or
restructured. With the support of the board - which in a recent
regulatory filing applauded Corzine's choice - he embarked on
the strategy of transforming the company into what the filing
described as "a commodities- and capital markets-focused
investment bank."
While before, MF Global would link buyers up with sellers,
or place trades on an exchange, the company would now hold an
inventory of securities, potentially sitting on positions for
longer, and betting on their price movements.
Carrying inventories usually requires more capital. But it
seemed like a good move at a time when larger banks such as
Goldman were being forced to limit their risk-taking because of
increased regulation, according to a company presentation.
It was a big change for MF Global's employees, who had been
more used to a conservative approach from management.
"If the market went against you and you had a problem, you
got rid of it immediately. You never held onto positions," said
Michael Gurka, who worked at MF Global from 2002 through 2006.
Another former employee recalled how risk averse MF Global
had been in the past: "If a client wanted to sell in a panic
situation, I couldn't buy it at 20 and sell it three days later
at 30. If I bought something, I had to sell it to someone else
immediately."
The repositioning has forced Corzine to lay off nearly
1,400 people and add 1,100 new employees, according to an MF
Global presentation, bringing the staff total to nearly 2,900
at the end of September.