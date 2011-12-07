* Corzine due to appear before House Ag panel on Thursday
* Expected to deliver opening statement-sources
* Unclear if he will invoke Fifth Amendment
By Sarah N. Lynch and Grant McCool
Dec 7 Former MF Global chief Jon Corzine plans
to deliver opening remarks when he appears before a
congressional panel on Thursday, according to people familiar
with the matter.
The situation is still fluid. It is not yet clear if he
will at some point during the hearing invoke his right to avoid
self-incrimination under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S.
Constitution.
Typically witnesses at congressional hearings offer some
type of opening statement.
The House Agriculture Committee was forced to subpoena
Corzine, who resigned from the company after it filed for
bankruptcy on Oct. 31, to ensure his attendance at the
hearing.
A person who used to work closely with Corzine but has not
spoken to him in weeks said he would be surprised if Corzine
did not testify and that he does not expect him to invoke his
Fifth Amendment right.
Futures brokerage MF Global MFGLQ.PK collapsed in late
October after it was forced to reveal that it had made a $6.3
billion bet on European sovereign debt. Investigators are
searching for at least hundreds of millions of dollars in
missing customer money, and they are looking at whether MF
Global raided customer funds for company use. The FBI and U.S.
prosecutors are also investigating.
Multiple congressional panels are probing whether
regulators failed to police MF Global and why such a large
amount of customer money seemingly vanished.
Corzine has also been called to testify before the Senate
Agriculture Committee on Dec. 13 and a House Financial Services
subcommittee on Dec. 15.
On Thursday, the House Financial Services subcommittee on
oversight and investigations voted 15-0 to issue its own
subpoena to compel Corzine to testify. The Senate Agriculture
Committee previously issued a subpoena as well.
"No one is above the law," said Representative Randy
Neugebauer, who chairs the House Financial Services
subcommittee. "It's Congress's responsibility to find out where
the investors' money went, what can be improved from a
regulatory basis and from a corporate standpoint, what exactly
happened within the halls of MF Global leading up to the
collapse."
Neither MF Global nor its executives have been charged with
wrongdoing.
Corzine was a senator from 2001-2006 before becoming the
governor of New Jersey and then chief of MF Global.
