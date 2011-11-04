NEW YORK Nov 3 Jon Corzine, chief executive of
collapsed securities firm MF Global Holdings Ltd. MFGLQ.PK
hired leading white-collar defense lawyer Andrew Levander to
represent him, a legal source briefed on the matter said on
Thursday night.
U.S. regulators are conducting a broad review of MF Global
business practices as they try to track down more than $600
million of missing customer money. MF Global filed for Chapter
11 protection after its bets on European sovereign debt scared
away clients, counterparties and investors. [ID:nN1E7A21O6]
Corzine, a former New Jersey state governor and Goldman
Sachs (GS.N) CEO, and three other MF Global executives were
sued Thursday by a shareholder over the futures brokerage's
collapse, leading to an Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing.
[ID:nN1E7A222G]
The legal source would only confirm the retention of
Levander by Corzine but declined to provide further details.
The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal reported
Corzine's hiring of Levander earlier.
Levander has built up years of experience on high-profile
Wall Street cases. He represented outside directors of Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc, former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain and
hedge-fund manager and philanthropist Ezra Merkin, who was sued
over money he lost in the Ponzi scheme run by Bernard Madoff.
Corzine has another lawyer, Schuyler G. Carroll, who will
represent him in the bankruptcy case, according to court
filings on Thursday. Carroll declined to comment.
(Reporting by Grant McCool in New York and Kartick Jagtap in
Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)