* House committee mulls subpoena concerning MF Global
* Ex-MF Global CEO Corzine is target -- WSJ
* MF Global filed for bankruptcy Oct. 31
Dec 1 A U.S. Congressional committee will
consider issuing a subpoena related to the MF Global Holdings
Ltd MFGLQ.PK bankruptcy, and a published report said the
target is the futures brokerage's former chief executive, Jon
Corzine.
The House Agriculture Committee has scheduled a Dec. 8
hearing to examine the bankruptcy. In a statement late
Thursday, it said it will meet on Friday "to consider the
issuance of a subpoena to compel the attendance of a witness at
the subsequent hearing to examine the MF Global bankruptcy."
Citing people familiar with the meeting, The Wall Street
Journal said the committee is considering a subpoena for
Corzine. A lawyer for Corzine did not immediately respond to a
request after market hours for comment.
Frank Lucas, an Oklahoma Republican who chairs the House
committee, in a statement did not refer to Corzine by name, but
said the committee has not received confirmation that all
witnesses it invited will attend.
He said it is critical that the committee examine all facts
and circumstances that led to MF Global's Oct. 31 bankruptcy,
and subsequent efforts to recover customers' money.
Corzine is a former New Jersey governor and chief at
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N). He resigned from MF Global on
Nov. 4 after making a big bet on European sovereign debt that
led to the brokerage's bankruptcy.
Federal investigators, including from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, are probing the estimated hundreds of
millions of dollars missing from MF Global customer accounts.
The Senate Agriculture Committee has asked Corzine to
testify at its own hearing on Dec. 13, and a House Financial
Services subcommittee has asked him to testify two days later.
