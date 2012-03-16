* Have begun seeking ways to bundle customer claims - term
sheet
* Have offered more than 90 cents on dollar for claims
* Offers above market value -- claims trader
By Nick Brown and Ann Saphir
NEW YORK/BOCA RATON, March 15 Barclays PLC
and the Seaport Group have separately begun working to
group together thousands of MF Global customer claims with an
eye toward acquiring the claims in bulk, according to an
attorney, and to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.
Barclays and Seaport, which have been in talks with customer
groups to acquire claims at more than 90 cents on the dollar,
are looking at ways to bundle smaller claims to make bigger bulk
purchases, according to a term sheet from customer advocate
group the Commodity Customer Coalition.
The coalition, which negotiated the offers, sent the term
sheet to thousands of customer constituents this week, saying
offers from Seaport and Barclays were contingent on the size of
the claim.
Seaport has said it will only take on claims worth $100,000
or more, according to the sheet.
Trace Schmeltz, an attorney for the coalition, told Reuters
on Thursday his firm, Barnes & Thornburg, will work with Seaport
to find ways to bundle.
"They asked if we'd do it, and we have a team in place to
help them," Schmeltz said.
Meanwhile, Barclays this week cold-called R.J. O'Brien, the
futures broker with the most former MF Global clients, to seek
the firm's help in reaching potential sellers.
"They asked to have a meeting with us to share with us the
plan that they have in mind," the broker's chief executive,
Gerald Corcoran, told Reuters at the Futures Industry
Association's annual meeting in Boca Raton, Florida, on
Tuesday. "If we can do it, we will facilitate" communication
between Barclays and customers interested in selling their
claims, Corcoran said.
Some $1.6 billion of customer funds originally parked with MF
Global went missing after the broker's failure last October.
James Giddens, the trustee charged with recovering client funds,
has paid back about 72 percent of the money in commodity trading
accounts.
Customers with foreign exchange claims have so far received
nothing from the trustee.
More than 27,000 clients have filed claims with the trustee
to retrieve the balance in their accounts, and it is these
claims Barclays and others are after.
A spokesperson for Seaport did not return a call seeking
comment. A Barclays spokesman declined to comment.
ABOVE MARKET?
According to the coalition's term sheet, Seaport has offered
91.25 cents on the dollar to acquire claims for customers who
traded on U.S. exchanges, and 66.25 cents for claims belonging
to customers who traded on foreign exchanges.
Barclays has offered 91 cents and 66 cents, respectively,
for U.S. exchange and foreign exchange claims belonging to
institutions. It has offered 90 cents and 65 cents,
respectively, for U.S. exchange and foreign exchange claims
belonging to individuals.
Royal Bank of Scotland has made an offer for
institutional accounts equal to Barclays', but the coalition is
not touting RBS' offer to customers because the bank refused to
take on individual accounts, according to the sheet.
A spokesperson for RBS could not be immediately reached on
Thursday.
At least one claims trader believes the offers are above
market value for customer claims on the U.S. exchange side.
Brian Coppola, vice president at Fulcrum Capital, which has
acquired more than $155 million worth of MF Global claims, said
his group has generally been paying in the range of 87-90 cents
on the dollar.
Larger or grouped claims, he said, fetch higher prices
because they are more attractive to banks. Such claims are less
risky, and they avoid the stigma sometimes associated with banks
seen as preying on individual investors, Coppola said.
But they also make for tricky contractual terms that can
complicate sale deals, he said.
"You could see a standard-form contract, really more like a
loan, where, if anything goes wrong, for instance if claims are
reclassified, there are clawbacks and holdbacks and
out-clauses," Coppola said.
A coalition spokesman said his group does not endorse any
particular deal, but wants to give customers an idea of their
options.
"We think there will be higher recoveries than this, but we
just wanted people to know they have an avenue to access their
capital more quickly if they need to," spokesman John Roe said.
Roe declined to comment on the information in the term sheet
itself.
Earlier on Thursday, James Giddens, the trustee in charge of
recovering money for customers of MF Global's broker-dealer
unit, announced a proposal to pay back an additional $600
million to customers of U.S. exchanges and $50 million to
customers of foreign exchanges.
The plan, which requires court approval, would add to
roughly $3.9 billion already paid out to U.S. exchange
customers, equal to about 72 percent of the value of their
accounts.
Roe said he hopes the proposal serves to boost the market
for customer claims.
"I hope it increases the bids that are out there, so people
can get their money more quickly," he said.
The bankruptcy is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.
The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, in the
same court, No. 11-2790.
(Reporting By Nick Brown in New York and Ann Saphir in Chicago;
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)