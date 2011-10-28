* Some customers move money to other brokers-sources
* Size of outflows unclear
* Shares slump 15.9 pct; bonds rally on euro zone deal
* Pressure builds on Corzine to sell all or part of firm
* MF Global declines comment
(adds Moody's downgrade in paragraphs 4, 13-15, and comment on
credit lines)
By Meredith Davis and Jonathan Spicer
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Oct 27 Some customers are
moving money away from struggling futures brokerage MF Global
Holdings Ltd MF.N, according to hedge funds, rivals, and
analysts, though the extent of the outflows is unclear.
Any substantial departures will likely put further pressure
on MF Global Chief Executive Jon Corzine, a former New Jersey
governor and former head of Goldman Sachs, to sell all or part
of the company.
MF Global, whose shares slumped 15.9 percent on Thursday
and have lost more than 60 percent of their value this week,
had been trying to transform from a brokerage that mainly
places customers' trades on exchanges into an investment bank
that bet with its own capital.
But its bets on bonds from euro zone countries, including
those issued by Italy, Spain, Portugal and Ireland, have gone
bad, prompting regulators to press it to boost capital and two
rating agencies to cut the company's debt rating to junk
status.
One hedge fund that Reuters spoke to said that MF Global's
problems have spurred the fund to move some of its assets to a
different broker.
Three brokers at rival firms said they were signing up
customers who were formerly at MF Global, and Patrick
O'Shaughnessy, an analyst at Raymond James in Chicago, said his
conversations with customers indicate there have been
"significant departures."
But three other customers said they were not moving their
accounts. Client funds that are typically held in so-called
"segregated accounts" should be protected even in the
worst-case scenario of financial failure, they said.
MF Global declined to comment.
Its management has been working to try to reassure
customers and staff, sources said.
Corzine held a call on Wednesday with staff, according to
two people on the call.
"He said things are fine, pretty much," one source said.
Another source, who was briefed on the matter, said MF
Global is experiencing some "excess margin sweeping" by
clients, but not a loss of core positions. Clients are "only
taking some of their excess out, which some big institutions do
every day," the source said.
RATING CUT
Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings on Thursday
slashed MF Global's debt rating to junk. Standard & Poor's said
on Wednesday it might also cut the New York-based company's
counterparty credit rating to junk.
Moody's said the downgrade reflected its view that "MF
Global's weak core profitability contributed to it taking on
substantial risk in the form of its exposure to European
sovereign debt in peripheral countries."
At the end of the second quarter, MF Global's $6.3 billion
exposure to European governments represented five times the
company's tangible common equity, it said.
On Wednesday, the company sent a letter to customers
listing protections available to its commodities, futures, and
options securities clients.
Rivals said they are nevertheless winning customers from MF
Global.
"I was getting calls yesterday from people who were
shopping other firms because they were worried about MF," a
Chicago floor trader who said he opened three new accounts for
former MF Global customers on Tuesday told Reuters. "Whether
it's justified or not yet, they were worried."
A rival broker in New York said: "I don't even have to
reach out to their customers - they're reaching out to me."
Concerns about customer defections were enough to prompt
O'Shaughnessy at Raymond James to downgrade the company to
"market perform," from "outperform."
"Our conversations with retail and institutional customers
suggest that MF Global has and will continue to experience
significant departures," O'Shaughnessy wrote in a note. The
exodus could trigger more credit ratings downgrades and further
weigh on profits, he added.
Dick Bove, an analyst at Rochdale Securities, said in a
note on Wednesday that MF Global must sell off assets as
quickly as possible. Bove added that Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N) may be a buyer for all or part of the company.
Goldman declined to comment.
Investment bank Evercore is advising MF Global on its
options now, a source familiar with the matter said.
CORZINE'S FOLLY
MF Global's history dates back over 200 years, to a sugar
broker that started in London. The company, formerly known as
Man Financial, acquired Refco's U.S. futures business in 2005
after that broker collapsed in an accounting scandal.
For years, MF Global focused on futures brokerage, but
Corzine, who took over as CEO in March 2010, looked to build
the company into an investment bank that made more bets with
its own funds.
The company took substantial positions in European
sovereign debt. As of the end of September, MF Global held $6.3
billion of European debt maturing by the end of 2012. The
market value of those positions dropped over the summer as the
European debt crisis worsened, and the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, an industry regulator, pressed the
company to boost its capital levels.
The company's credit lines have been drawn down upon but
not exhausted, according to a source briefed on the matter.
Its board voted on Wednesday to review alternatives that
could include asset sales, a merger or selling the entire
business, the Wall Street Journal reported. Bloomberg News
reported on Thursday that MF Global was trying to sell the
futures business, not the holding company. The deal struck
by euro zone leaders on Thursday to seek to contain the debt
crisis helped to ease concern about MF Global's European
sovereign debt holdings, and its bonds gained as a result.
MF Global's bonds maturing in 2016 with a 6.25 percent
coupon rose to 70 cents on the dollar on Thursday from 67 cents
late Wednesday. On Wednesday, they traded as low as 45 cents on
the dollar.
MF Global had begun losing market share prior to this week.
Its share of registered funds in segregated accounts fell to
4.3 percent in August from more than 6 percent in September
2010, and its total funds have declined more than 15 percent in
that period, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data. [For graphic: link.reuters.com/syz64s]
MF Global brokers continued to operate as normal on the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange trading floor on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis and Sam Nelson in Chicago,
Frank Tang, Chris Kelly, Gene Ramos, and Dan Wilchins in New
York; Writing by Dan Wilchins and Jonathan Leff; editing by
Martin Howell)