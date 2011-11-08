* Commodities customers not eligible for SIPC protections
* $600 mln in MF customer funds still unaccounted for
* Shortfall could spark litigation from customers
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Nov 8 Even though they are first in
line to be paid back under broker liquidation rules, customers
of bankrupt MF Global Holdings Ltd's MFGLQ.PK brokerage may
not get all their money back.
A federal statute designed to protect customers of failed
brokerages may not be able to save MF Global's commodities
customers if a court-appointed trustee cannot locate about $600
million in missing customer money.
A key reason: an insurance fund designed to help customers
of failed brokerages generally does not apply to commodities
customers, said Stephen Harbeck, the fund's chief executive.
Of the roughly 50,000 MF Global accounts totaling at least
$5.45 billion, only about 400 are securities accounts and the
rest are commodities accounts, said Kent Jarrell, a spokesman
for the trustee now in control of MF Global.
MF Global was put under the control of the trustee, James
Giddens, after its parent, MF Global Holdings, declared
bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after losing on euro zone debt bets.
Giddens' job is to pool the brokerage's customer property
and pay it back to customers. He has also been awarded subpoena
power to collect documents and interview MF Global employees as
part of his own investigation into the source of the
shortfall.
Customer recovery "will really rise and fall with the
success of the trustee," said Stephen Lubben, a professor at
Seton Hall University School of Law in New Jersey.
The Securities Investor Protection Act, which went into
effect in 1970 as a mechanism for liquidating brokerages, puts
brokerage customers at the front of the payback line in
bankruptcy.
That means brokerage customers' debts should be repaid in
full before non-customer creditors, such as a company's lenders
or bondholders, receive a dime. In cases where there are
shortfalls in customer funds, other creditors may not get paid
at all.
MF Global's brokerage could be one of those cases. The
company last month reported a "significant shortfall" in
customer money, fueling questions about whether the firm may
have improperly commingled client funds with the firm's own
money.
Recent estimates by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission peg the gap at about $600 million, and the FBI and
other authorities are investigating the matter.
SHORTFALL = LOSSES
For MF Global customers, the large shortfall could
translate into losses. What makes MF Global's case different
from some other high-profile brokerage blowups is that the vast
majority of its clients hold commodities accounts.
The Securities Investor Protection Corp, an insurance
vehicle created by SIPA and funded by member brokers, has
authority to use its own funds to pay back securities customers
up to $500,000 per account when brokerages fail. But the
insurance benefits do not extend to commodities accounts.
"Commodities people really do not have the protection
securities customers have," said Harbeck, SIPC's chief
executive.
An explanation for the divide may be that commodities
trading was not as common or as sophisticated when SIPA was
enacted, Harbeck said. But it remains unprotected despite
playing a larger role in today's market.
"Many of my counterparts around the world protect both
securities and futures, and if you're starting a new market,
you protect all financial products," Harbeck said. "I think
it's for historical reasons that you still see the divide
here."
The upshot: while MF Global's securities and commodities
account holders will be equally entitled to their share of
assets identified by the trustee for customer recovery, only
securities customers have insurance, Jarrell said.
"Once the distribution occurs, if a commodity account
holder has a loss, that's their loss," he said.
And such a loss may be unavoidable for MF Global's
commodities customers, Lubben said. Without a buyer for the
company's brokerage business -- and none has emerged -- MF
Global could have to liquidate.
The trustee then would be unlikely to find much value
within the estate to pay back commodities customers, unless he
can locate the missing cash, Lubben said.
THE LEGAL OPTION
Customers could have other options. If MF Global is found
to have improperly commingled customer money, they could sue
the parent company to try to recover more, said Chris
Dickerson, a bankruptcy attorney at DLA Piper who is not
involved in the case.
But such lawsuits would be difficult to pursue if a
customer cannot trace his money and prove that it was
improperly commingled, said Dickerson, who represented defunct
financial services firm Refco in its 2005 bankruptcy.
"Tracing money is one of the most arcane areas of law out
there," Dickerson said. "It's hard to predetermine what your
likelihood of recovery is."
Customers may also try looking outside the MF Global
business to pursue recovery, said Bill Brandt, chief executive
of turnaround consultant Development Specialists Inc.
"When the reality of this loss finally dawns on these
investors, there is the likelihood ... that they wind up suing
the banks and others, maybe directors and officers, claiming
they were essentially defrauded," Brandt said.
Customers can bring such lawsuits. In litigation stemming
from Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, two judges have said the
Madoff customers -- not a trustee -- can sue banks for
recoveries over their alleged failure to heed warning signs.
The definition of a "customer" claim could also be a source
of litigation as the trustee weighs how to treat the claims,
said Martin Bienenstock, a bankruptcy attorney at Dewey &
LeBoeuf.
"From the company's point of view, they're going to want a
narrow definition of a customer claim, whereas customers will
want a broad definition," Bienenstock said.
Litigation is a fact of life in most brokerage
liquidations. In addition to filing their own lawsuits,
customers can also be targets.
For example, legal wrangling is still going on three years
after the trustee liquidating Sentinel Management Group's
brokerage sued a raft of customers for making allegedly
fraudulent withdrawals from their accounts.
Bit there is one thing Giddens could do to minimize
litigation: find the missing $600 million.
"If it truly was vaporized in some way, it could take a
while to figure this out," Lubben said. "It would be a lot
faster if it turns out it was in a shoebox under the couch."
The bankruptcy case is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.
The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, in the
same court, No. 11-2790.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York, editing by Matthew
Lewis)