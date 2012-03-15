Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
March 15 The trustee liquidating MF Global's broker-dealer is asking a bankruptcy court for permission to distribute $600 million to U.S. exchange customers whose accounts were frozen when the futures brokerage went bankrupt.
In court papers filed on Thursday, trustee James Giddens said he would also seek to distribute as much as $50 million to customers who traded on foreign exchanges, and $35 million to some customers who hold physical property such as gold bars.
U.S. customers have already received payouts of about 72 percent of the value of their accounts, but foreign exchange customers have received no recovery.
The broker-dealer's parent, MF Global Holdings Ltd, went bankrupt on Oct. 31. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct