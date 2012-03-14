* Exchange leaders discuss MF Global at futures conference
* CME says self-regulation supplements government oversight
* Missing MF Global client money amazes Hong Kong exchange
chief
By Tom Polansek
BOCA RATON, Fla., March 14 CME Group
CEO Craig Donohue on Wednesday said the failure of MF
Global did not show the exchange-operator's self-regulatory
model is broken.
"I absolutely don't think that it's broken," he said in a
panel discussion at the Futures Industry Association's annual
conference in Florida.
CME has been under fire in recent months for its handling of
the collapse of MF Global, whose $1.6 billion in customer funds
are still missing. CME was the broker's first-line regulator.
MF Global, run by former Goldman Sachs CEO Jon Corzine,
collapsed on Oct. 31 after making bad bets on European sovereign
debt. Corzine has told Congress he "never intended to break any
rules" and does not know what happened to the missing customer
money.
Customer funds in segregated accounts are supposed to be
protected, even if a broker fails.
Donohue said the industry was looking at improving customer
safeguards, yet the exchange operator's self-regulation model is
"an enormous supplement to the resources of government."
CME and the National Futures Association, an industry group,
earlier this year formed a committee with other exchanges to
review how self-regulatory organizations can strengthen
safeguards for customer segregated funds held at the firm level.
It is difficult to know what changes the industry needs to
make because it is still unclear how money held in accounts of
former MF Global customers went missing, said Jeffrey Sprecher,
chairman and CEO of IntercontinentalExchange.
"We don't have enough information right now to know exactly
what went wrong," Sprecher said in the panel discussion.
The disappearance of customer money has shaken confidence in
futures markets around the world, said Charles Li, CEO of Hong
Kong Exchange and Clearing. He said it was "amazing" that
customer money went missing.
"Betting customers money is something that we only thought
happened in the third world," he said.
(Reporting By Tom Polansek; editing by Jim Marshall)