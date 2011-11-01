(Corrects spelling of "led" in second paragraph)
* UK confident MFG clients will get money back
* MFG did not separate customer acounts - CME group
* Some commodities markets weak after MFG collapse
* Australian ASX bourse stops grain futures trading
By Douwe Miedema and Ann Saphir
LONDON/CHICAGO, Nov 1 MF Global failed to
protect customer accounts by keeping them separate from the
firm's funds, a top U.S. regulator said, as administrators to
the collapsed brokerage's UK arm scrambled to close out billions
of dollars worth of client positions.
The fall of the group -- led by ex-Goldman Sachs boss
Jon Corzine -- sent shockwaves through commodities markets, as
traders feared the damage could spread, or similar problems
occur with other players.
KPMG, appointed as administrators to MF Global's UK arm,
said it had been busy closing out positions all day under a new
UK regime set up to prevent a repeat of the slow and painful
work-out of the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.
"It's still a large number. It's still billions," Richard
Fleming, KPMG's head of restructuring, told Reuters. "We'll know
a lot more at the end of the day," he said.
Fleming said he was confident clients would see their money
again: "Our strategy this morning has been ... where we have
clients whose position is reconciled, and are due funds, then
that money will flow," he said.
MF Global's failure has made it a high-profile victim of the
euro zone debt crisis, reviving memories of Lehman, whose
bankruptcy is still being disputed, with clients often unable to
access frozen assets for several years.
MF Global's main exchange regulator, the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange Group (CME) , said that the futures broker
failed to keep its customers' accounts separate from the firm's
funds, violating a central tenet of futures brokerage.
"CME has determined MF Global is not in compliance with
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and CME customer
segregation requirements," Chief Executive Craig Donohue said.
WIDER IMPACT
The New York Times reported that federal regulators had
discovered that hundreds of millions of dollars in customer
money -- supposed to be segregated, and protected from the rest
of the business -- had gone missing. .
"Reports of short falls of client money ... if true would be
a disaster for all the smaller brokers and banks as nobody will
trust them anymore," one London trader said.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, putting
a sudden end to Corzine's drive to transform the more than
200-year old MF Global into a mini Goldman by taking on more
risky bets on euro zone sovereign debt.
In Australia, trading in grain futures and options was
suspended by bourse operator ASX Ltd , prompting
concerns about the integrity of the country's agricultural
futures market.
"We're sitting out here with risk that we can't cover," said
Jonathan Barratt, head of Sydney-based Commodity Broking
Services. MF Global was one of the largest participants in the
country's agricultural futures market.
The London Metal Exchange said in a statement it had
suspended MF Global from trading with immediate effect,
following a similar move by the CME Group, which operates the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
The news also hurt other commodity markets.
"Grains were definitely affected. Grain options volumes were
miniscule yesterday compared to normal, which suggests MF Global
were pretty large options players in the U.S. grains," a
European commodity fund analyst said.
CME Group data showed volumes on December corn options
<0#CZ1+> almost halved on Monday to 33,872 contracts, from
Friday's volume of 61,714 contracts.
Fears the collapse might hurt other market players spread on
what was already a dark day for stock markets in Europe, after
Greece said in a shock announcement it would subject its
bail-out to a referendum, deepening the sense of crisis in
Europe.
"A number of Chinese arbitrage players were caught out with
cash and margin at MF Global which will likely lead to lighter
trading volumes (and more volatility) until the situation is
resolved," RBC Capital Markets said in a note.
European stocks suffered their biggest one-day sell-off in a
month after the news out of Greece. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares lost 2.3 percent, with
financials hardest hit.
(Additional reporting by the London commodities team; Editing
by Helen Massy-Beresford)