Nov 1 The Federal Bureau of Investigation plans
to examine MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N amid concerns about
missing client funds at the futures brokerage, the Wall Street
Journal said Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the
matter.
The FBI will examine whether money is missing, the person
told the Journal, and whether any criminal laws were broken.
That decision is a preliminary step, the person said, but
could lead to a criminal investigation.
On Monday, securities regulators said the company reported
possible "deficiencies" in customer futures segregated
accounts.
MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy protection on
Monday, is the biggest U.S. casualty of Europe's debt crisis,
and the seventh-largest bankruptcy by assets in U.S. history.
An FBI spokesman had no comment when contacted by
Reuters.
(Editing by Bernard Orr)