Nov 1 The Federal Bureau of Investigation plans to examine MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N amid concerns about missing client funds at the futures brokerage, the Wall Street Journal said Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The FBI will examine whether money is missing, the person told the Journal, and whether any criminal laws were broken.

That decision is a preliminary step, the person said, but could lead to a criminal investigation.

On Monday, securities regulators said the company reported possible "deficiencies" in customer futures segregated accounts.

MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, is the biggest U.S. casualty of Europe's debt crisis, and the seventh-largest bankruptcy by assets in U.S. history.

An FBI spokesman had no comment when contacted by Reuters.

