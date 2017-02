LONDON Nov 25 INTL FCtone has bought the metals team of MF Global UK, a unit of the defunct U.S. broker/dealer, administrators KPMG said on Friday.

The sale, which followed a competitive bidding process, safeguarded the jobs of all 50 professional staff, who are mostly based in London, with teams in New York, Hong Kong and Sydney, KPMG said. (Reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by James Jukwey)