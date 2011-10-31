NEW YORK Oct 31 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday stripped MF Global MF.N of its status as a primary dealer after the futures brokerage filed for bankruptcy protection.

The Fed announced its decision on its website. It had earlier suspended MF Global from conducting new business with the bank.

MF Global, run by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, collapsed after regulators forced it to disclose large bets on debt issued by troubled euro-zone countries. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jan Paschal)