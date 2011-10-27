Oct 27 Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded MF
Global Holdings Ltd MF.N and placed it on Rating Watch Negative
due to the futures brokerage's "continued challenges in
establishing a sustainable level of profitability and improving
its leverage profile."
The ratings agency said it adjusted MF Global's Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to 'BB+/B', from 'BBB/F2'. "(I)ncreased risk taking
activities have resulted in sizeable concentrated positions
relative to the firm's capital base, leaving MF vulnerable to
potential credit deterioration and/or significant margin calls,"
Fitch said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)