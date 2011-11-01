* Flowers $7 bln second fund hurt by weak finance sector
* Latest $2.3 bln fund currently up about 30 pct -source
By Michael Erman
NEW YORK, Oct 31 In the financial crisis, J.
Christopher Flowers built a reputation for showing up at the
doors of distressed companies and trying to engineer rescues.
But on Monday the private equity investor, best known for
turning a big profit on the takeover of the failed Long-Term
Credit Bank of Japan in 2000, was left watching helplessly as
one of his investments, the futures broker MF Global Holdings
Ltd MF.N, collapsed into bankruptcy.
It was a blow for the founder of J.C. Flowers. He not only
had MF Global being crippled in the space of a few days, but
the man he brought in to run the place -- Jon Corzine -- was
getting a lot of the blame for bad bets on euro zone debt.
The actual monetary damage to J.C. Flowers is not much --
the firm's net exposure to MF Global is only about $47.8
million -- and its latest fund is doing well, a source familiar
with the situation said.
Flowers' investment in MF's convertible preferred shares
was $87.4 million, and it had received dividends of $39.6
million along the way, the source added.
J.C. Flowers declined to comment.
MF Global's collapse marks a high-profile failure for the
former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker and adds to his other soured
investments, such as in the German bank Hypo Real Estate, in
the last few years.
A roughly $7 billion fund Flowers raised in 2006 and used
to invest in MF Global has lost more than 60 percent of its
value, according to Oregon's public pension fund, which
invested in that fund.
"The performance is just horrific," said Steven Kaplan, a
professor at University of Chicago's Booth School of Business,
referring to the fund's returns.
"He's had big headwinds in that he invests in financial
services and financial services in general have been a disaster
over the last 5 years," Kaplan said. "But he obviously has made
some missteps."
Flowers made a name for himself as a private equity
investor with the Long-Term Credit Bank deal. J.C. Flowers and
Ripplewood Holdings made about six times their original
investment when the firm, which was renamed Shinsei, went
public in 2004.
The size of the profit stirred controversy in Japan at the
time, given the government had spent 3.6 trillion yen ($46
billion) to clean up LTCB's debts.
Flowers' latest fund, which raised $2.3 billion in 2009 and
has invested about half, is currently up about 30 percent the
source said.
Some other recent investments have struggled.
In 2008, Flowers paid 1.1 billion euros ($1.52 billion), or
22.5 euros a share for a 25 percent stake in Hypo Real Estate.
The firm, which was hit hard by fallout from the financial
crisis, was nationalized the following year, with Germany
paying 1.30 euros a share for the bank.
Flowers has befuddled investors in the Netherlands as well,
where he bought merchant bank NIBC and then tried twice in
quick succession to sell it.
In 2005, he led a consortium that bought NIBC from two
pension funds. Two years later, he tried and failed to take the
bank public. Shortly after the IPO was pulled, he struck a deal
to sell it to Iceland's Kaupthing, a sale that collapsed a few
months before Kaupthing did.
"People are looking for something to invest in that has
higher rate of returns ... to get that high expected return you
have to take that risk," said Campbell Harvey, a professor at
Duke University. "Most of the investors understand that the
high expected return strategy doesn't come for free."
