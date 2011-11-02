* MF Global chief was major fundraiser for Obama
By Kim Dixon and David Ingram
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 President Barack Obama's
re-election campaign would return the donations made by
embattled MF Global MF.N chief Jon Corzine if he were charged
with any wrongdoing, a campaign official said on Wednesday.
Corzine, who is at the center of a storm over the
securities company's bankruptcy this week, has been a major
fundraiser for Obama, having donated the maximum of $5,000 that
an individual can give for a presidential campaign, according
to campaign finance records.
He also held a lavish $35,800-a-head fundraising dinner for
Obama at his home in April and raised or "bundled" donations of
at least $500,000 so far for Obama's 2012 re-election effort.
An Obama campaign official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the donations received from Corzine as an
individual would be returned if civil or criminal charges are
brought against him.
"Politicians, like business people, are risk averse," said
Jim Kessler, a policy analyst at the Democratic-leaning think
tank Third Way. "Until people know more of what is going on
they will distance themselves from Jon Corzine."
Neither MF Global nor Corzine, a former Goldman Sachs
(GS.N) executive, have been accused of any wrongdoing, though
investigations are under way by several U.S. regulatory
agencies.
Bad European debt trades by MF Global pushed the company
into bankruptcy, but the heat on the firm now is concentrated
on why it cannot account for large sums of customer money that
was supposed to be kept separate from other funds, sources told
Reuters. [ID:nN1E7A10DS]
MF Global said in court this week there are no shortfalls
in its brokerage accounts.
Obama has a frosty relationship with Wall Street because of
the regulatory overhaul he ordered following the 2007-2008
economic meltdown. But bankers and other financiers remain
prominent among his big financial backers.
A Democratic fundraiser for past presidential candidates
said the loss of one person should not affect Obama's standing
on Wall Street.
"I don't see how one person is going to make or break
anything," this person said, speaking on condition of anonymity
because he is friendly with Corzine. "If the economy is going
well that would be the best envoy into Wall Street."
Still, Republicans seized upon Obama's ties with Corzine, a
former Democratic U.S. senator and New Jersey governor.
"It would only be right of they gave all of the money back
that came of it," Republican National Committee spokesman Sean
Spicer said of the minimum of $500,000 that Corzine raised.
SENSITIVE TO WALL STREET TIES
Both sides are sensitive to being perceived as too cozy
with Wall Street.
Earlier, Nevada Democrats chastised Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney for a fundraiser he is holding in New
York attended by John Paulson, a hedge fund manager known for
making billions of dollars during the home foreclosure crisis
when the stock market tanked.
Corzine has also donated $15,000 to the Democratic
Congressional Campaign Committee this year and $25,000 to
Senate Democrats in 2010, according to regulatory filings.
Elected to the Senate in 2000, Corzine served on the Senate
Banking Committee and was a vocal advocate for the
Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, which tightened U.S. accounting
rules after the Enron scandal.
In 2005 he won election as New Jersey's governor and
resigned from the Senate a year before the end of his term.
"If you look at his life accomplishments, up until three
days ago, the most noteworthy thing remains Goldman Sachs,"
said a former senior Republican aide on the banking committee.
Unlike some other senators, Corzine did not leave behind a
long roster of former staff members who assumed powerful
positions in government.
Corzine has two connections at the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, which is investigating the collapse of MF
Global.
Steven Adamske, the commission's director of public
affairs, is a former Corzine press secretary.
Both CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler and Corzine worked at
Goldman Sachs. Gensler was an adviser to Democratic Senator
Paul Sarbanes, co-author of a 2002 accounting law that set new
standards for U.S. public companies in the wake of several
major corporate scandals that shook public confidence in the
securities markets.
(Additional reporting by David Ingram; editing by Christopher Wilson Mohammed Zargham)
Wilson Mohammed Zargham)