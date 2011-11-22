FOR TRADERS OR PROFIT?
And yet many traders still look to the CME Group to make it
right somehow, a sentiment that dates back more than a century
to the CME's roots as the Chicago Butter and Egg Board. Until
its listing in 2002, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange was run as
a member-owned club, providing a degree of comfort to traders
that the exchange had their best interests at heart.
But as big money hedge funds replaced traders as its main
constituency, the CME focused on boosting profits, buying first
the Chicago Board of Trade in 2007 and the New York Mercantile
Exchange the following year, even as exchange members
complained loudly they were being short-changed by the deals.
CME executives regularly emphasize they are bound to put
their "fiduciary duty" to shareholders above any loyalty to
their members and Chicago, promising this year they will leave
the city -- the home of many of their traders -- unless the
state reverses a tax hike made earlier this year.
That shift in allegiance may be fueling criticism from
market participants.
Some said the handling of position transfers after MF
Global's bankruptcy, a significant but not unprecedented
undertaking, was flawed. Certain accounts, particularly those
with many options positions, were transferred with the wrong
amount of collateral.
"They didn't seem to understand what short/long option
value means and how you net them out. We couldn't believe it,"
said one senior executive with a major futures commission
merchant. "Criticism is starting to surface of the CME leaders.
It's really hurting the credibility of the exchange."
That view is certainly playing out in southern Minnesota at
Belshan's grain elevator business. "Maybe CME is to blame
because they've been trying to increase volume," he said. "The
more they trade the more money they make."
John Damgard, president of the Futures Industry Association,
said the market will have to spend "a long time winning back
customer confidence."
"I have full confidence that we will do that. The growth of
the markets proved how incredibly valuable these instruments
have become. It's just that now there are questions like: if it
can happen at MF Global, can it happen some place else?"
ALTERNATIVES EMERGING
But now, with the advent of new securities products that
often mimic commodity prices, traders do have some choice.
If you don't want to trade the CME's COMEX gold futures
contract, for example, you can always trade the SPDR GLD, the
world's biggest physically-backed gold contract. Crude oil,
corn and copper also boast ETFs that trade like stocks -- and,
more importantly, offer better guarantees.
Unlike securities investors or bank depositors, futures
customers generally have no federal insurance when their broker
goes bust.
The Securities Investor Protection Corp, a broker-funded
insurance vehicle, has authority to use its own funds to pay
back securities customers up to $500,000 per account when
brokerages fail -- an attractive proposition for speculators.
After the tech stock bubble burst a decade ago, equity
traders turned to the Chicago futures pit to trade the e-Mini
CME contract, essentially a scaled-down version of the S&P 500
futures.
Futures trading boomed, rising three-fold since 2004.
While the e-Mini contracts are still the preferred product
due to their liquidity and tight spreads, some traders are
already looking to step up ETF activity, says John Lothian, a
noted Chicago trading advisor and commentator.
"This MF Global issue has the potential, depending upon how
it all plays out, to be a similar milestone," said Lothian.
One measure that might forestall such a switch is now
gaining currency: the creation of a SIPC-like fund that will
extend insurance coverage to commodity accounts, protecting
everyone from farmers to day traders.
Similar insurance systems already exist in several states,
designed to help farmers in case their elevator goes bankrupt,
says Christopher Hurt, an agricultural economist at Purdue
University in Indiana.
Whether that occurs or not, it is clear to most that
something will need to be done to restore trust.
"The elevators and farmers, through no fault of their own,
got caught up in this (mess)," said Bob Zelenka, executive
director of the Minnesota Grain and Feed Association that's
been fielding distress calls from farmers and brokers.
(Reporting by Philip Shishkin and Bob Burgdorfer; Additional
reporting by Jeanine Prezioso and Jonathan Spicer in New York,
K.T. Arasu and Ann Saphir in Chicago; Editing by Edward Tobin,
Jonathan Leff and Tim Dobbyn)