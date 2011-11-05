WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 The head of the U.S. futures
regulator working on a sweeping review into the business
practices of failed futures brokerage MF Global MFGLQ.PK has
said he will not be participating in any further parts of the
inquiry.
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, and Jon Corzine, who recently resigned as MF
Global's chief executive, worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N)at the same time and held prominent positions. They both
left the investment bank in the late 1990s.
"I don't know if there is an official recusal but he's said
he's not going to participate in the MFG inquiry. He's done
with it," a source who has participated in meetings on MF
Global said on Friday.
Gensler has not participated in meetings during the last
few days, and has chosen to not participate in the review
because he doesn't want to create an appearance of a conflict
of interest, the source said.