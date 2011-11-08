* Warehouse certificates frozen at MF Global

* Traders unable to deliver rice against futures

* Rice, soyoil, soybeans and oats involved

By Sam Nelson

CHICAGO, Nov 8 The fallout from MF Global's bankruptcy has extended to a group of traders who used documents of grain ownership as collateral with the bankrupt broker and are now unable to deliver the grains against expiring Chicago Board of Trade contracts.

These traders need the documents -- known as warehouse certificates -- to be able to deliver their grains against CBOT futures contracts that are about to expire.

The November rice contract RRX1, for instance, expires on Nov 14, leaving these traders with less than a week to deliver rice against the contract.

"I want you to know I own some of these receipts so I'm tainted, but the trustee is trying to treat the (delivery) certificates as segregated funds," said Glenn Hollander, a veteran Chicago cash merchant and co-owner of grain merchandiser Hollander-Feuerhaken.

MF Global MF.N accounts are being transferred to new brokers; but 40 percent of account holders' collateral had been frozen, leaving many of them to put up additional margins.

Cash held in these accounts have been frozen, along with warehouse receipts, which remain part of the assets under administration by a court-appointed trustee.

Owners of a cash commodity have the option of delivering it on a CBOT futures contract during the delivery cycle or retaining ownership, with prices often the determining factor.

Hollander said he owned 41 rice certificates -- of 2,000 cwt each -- at CBOT-approved delivery warehouses in Arkansas and valued at about $130,000 at Tuesday's CBOT futures price.

CBOT data showed there were 392 rice contracts that could not be delivered as of Nov 4 due to MF Global's bankruptcy.

The CBOT also said 70 soybean contracts could not be delivered in the current cycle that began on Nov 1.

There are 504 soyoil contracts and 21 oat contracts for potential delivery in December.

A rice trader said that the customers of MF Global who owned the rice are "basically tied up in bankruptcy court, and they can't do anything with the rice."

"Here is something that MF Global didn't own, it's in the CME (CME.O) clearinghouse as customer-owned and it's on our statement saying I own it," Hollander said.

The amount of rice, soy, soyoil and oats tied up in bankruptcy is a small percentage of the total in all warehouses. Only about one to two percent of grain futures traded at the CBOT are delivered.

As of Nov. 4, the CBOT listed deliverable stocks at 10.143 million bushels of soybeans (2,028 contracts), 36.578 million bushels of oats (7,316 contracts) and 17.599 million hundredweight of rice (8,800 contracts). (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Andrea Evans)