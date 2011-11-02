* Transfers to begin for about 50,000 accounts
* Accounts not transferred to be liquidated starting Monday
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Nov 2 The trustee in charge of
liquidating MF Global's MF.N brokerage business can begin
transferring certain customer accounts to rival brokers, a judge
ruled on Wednesday.
Judge Martin Glenn gave trustee James Giddens the go-ahead to
find willing brokers to take on the roughly 48,000 commodities
positions of MF Global Inc's customers cleared through the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange (CME.O).
Accounts cleared through other exchanges may also be
transferred if those exchanges are willing to work with the
trustee to find brokers to take them on, James Kobak, an attorney
for Giddens, said at an emergency hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court
in Manhattan.
Sixty percent of the value of collateralized accounts will be
transferred, but customers will have to leave the remainder with
CME to cover a potential shortfall in MF's brokerage accounts,
Kobak said.
MF's clearing privileges were suspended on Monday after the
brokerage reported a "significant shortfall" in segregated
customer funds. At Wednesday's hearing, Commodity Futures Trading
Commission attorney Robert Wasserman said the latest figures peg
the shortfall around $600 million, or 11 percent of the $5.4
billion MF is supposed to have segregated.
The transfer process will unfreeze positions with a notional
value of $100 billion, the trustee said.
Giddens sought Wednesday's emergency hearing as a deadline
draws near for frozen customer accounts to begin being liquidated.
Kobak said accounts must be transferred by Monday morning or face
liquidation. The transfer plan is supported by MF Global Holdings
Inc, the brokerage's parent company currently in bankruptcy. The
Securities & Exchange Commission and CFTC also support the plan,
though Wasserman characterized it as "imperfect."
"It would appear that there is a shortfall of customer funds,
and even if we were to recover all the customer funds today,
customers have had their commodity accounts ... disrupted,"
Wasserman told the court. "But [the transfer plan] is the best
that we can do."
In a court filing, Giddens said he has split customer funds
into three types of accounts -- retail, exchange member, and
institutional accounts -- and is working to find brokers to take
on each segment.
The transfers will probably have to be split between multiple
brokers, according to the filing. The company's unsuccessful
effort to sell its entire business suggest no broker is willing or
able to take on all of its accounts, the filing said.
Attorneys for the trustee did not name brokers who may serve
as potential transferees.
The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790.
The parent's bankruptcy case is In re MF Global Holdings Inc,
in the same court, No. 11-15059.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)