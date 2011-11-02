* Transfers to begin for about 50,000 accounts

* Accounts not transferred to be liquidated starting Monday

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Nov 2 The trustee in charge of liquidating MF Global's MF.N brokerage business can begin transferring certain customer accounts to rival brokers, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Judge Martin Glenn gave trustee James Giddens the go-ahead to find willing brokers to take on the roughly 48,000 commodities positions of MF Global Inc's customers cleared through the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME.O).

Accounts cleared through other exchanges may also be transferred if those exchanges are willing to work with the trustee to find brokers to take them on, James Kobak, an attorney for Giddens, said at an emergency hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

Sixty percent of the value of collateralized accounts will be transferred, but customers will have to leave the remainder with CME to cover a potential shortfall in MF's brokerage accounts, Kobak said.

MF's clearing privileges were suspended on Monday after the brokerage reported a "significant shortfall" in segregated customer funds. At Wednesday's hearing, Commodity Futures Trading Commission attorney Robert Wasserman said the latest figures peg the shortfall around $600 million, or 11 percent of the $5.4 billion MF is supposed to have segregated.

The transfer process will unfreeze positions with a notional value of $100 billion, the trustee said.

Giddens sought Wednesday's emergency hearing as a deadline draws near for frozen customer accounts to begin being liquidated. Kobak said accounts must be transferred by Monday morning or face liquidation. The transfer plan is supported by MF Global Holdings Inc, the brokerage's parent company currently in bankruptcy. The Securities & Exchange Commission and CFTC also support the plan, though Wasserman characterized it as "imperfect."

"It would appear that there is a shortfall of customer funds, and even if we were to recover all the customer funds today, customers have had their commodity accounts ... disrupted," Wasserman told the court. "But [the transfer plan] is the best that we can do."

In a court filing, Giddens said he has split customer funds into three types of accounts -- retail, exchange member, and institutional accounts -- and is working to find brokers to take on each segment.

The transfers will probably have to be split between multiple brokers, according to the filing. The company's unsuccessful effort to sell its entire business suggest no broker is willing or able to take on all of its accounts, the filing said.

Attorneys for the trustee did not name brokers who may serve as potential transferees.

The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790.

The parent's bankruptcy case is In re MF Global Holdings Inc, in the same court, No. 11-15059.

(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)