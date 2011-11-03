* Transfers to begin for about 50,000 accounts
* Accounts not transferred to be liquidated from Monday
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Nov 2 The trustee in charge of
liquidating MF Global's MF.N brokerage business can begin
transferring certain customer accounts to rival brokers, a
judge ruled on Wednesday.
Judge Martin Glenn gave trustee James Giddens the go-ahead
to find willing brokers to take on the roughly 48,000
commodities positions of MF Global Inc's customers cleared
through the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME.O).
Accounts cleared through other exchanges may also be
transferred if those exchanges are willing to work with the
trustee to find brokers to take them on, James Kobak, an
attorney for Giddens, said at an emergency hearing in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.
Sixty percent of the value of collateralized accounts will
be transferred, but customers will have to leave the remainder
with CME to cover a potential shortfall in MF's brokerage
accounts, Kobak said.
MF's clearing privileges were suspended on Monday after the
brokerage reported a "significant shortfall" in segregated
customer funds. At Wednesday's hearing, Commodity Futures
Trading Commission attorney Robert Wasserman said the latest
figures peg the shortfall around $600 million, or 11 percent of
the $5.4 billion MF is supposed to have segregated.
The transfer process will unfreeze positions with a
notional value of $100 billion, the trustee said.
Giddens sought Wednesday's emergency hearing as a deadline
draws near for frozen customer accounts to begin being
liquidated. Kobak said accounts must be transferred by Monday
morning or face liquidation.
In a statement on Wednesday night, CME Group said it would
"continue to facilitate the transfer of positions and accounts
of customers and affiliates of MF Global, and will also
continue to assist the efforts of the CFTC and bankruptcy
trustee to recover customer segregated funds held by MF
Global."
The transfer plan is supported by MF Global Holdings Inc,
the brokerage's parent company currently in bankruptcy. The
Securities & Exchange Commission and CFTC also support the
plan, though Wasserman characterized it as "imperfect."
"It would appear that there is a shortfall of customer
funds, and even if we were to recover all the customer funds
today, customers have had their commodity accounts ...
disrupted," Wasserman told the court. "But [the transfer plan]
is the best that we can do."
In a court filing, Giddens said he has split customer funds
into three types of accounts -- retail, exchange member, and
institutional accounts -- and is working to find brokers to
take on each segment.
The transfers will probably have to be split between
multiple brokers, according to the filing. The company's
unsuccessful effort to sell its entire business suggest no
broker is willing or able to take on all of its accounts, the
filing said.
Attorneys for the trustee did not name brokers who may
serve as potential transferees.
The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790.
The parent's bankruptcy case is In re MF Global Holdings
Inc, in the same court, No. 11-15059.
