SINGAPORE Dec 15 The provisional liquidators of MF Global's Hong Kong business said on Wednesday they have won court approval to return HK$500 million ($64.25 million)of client money, around 40 percent of the total that was held by the brokerage.

The payment is an interim one, with liquidators optimistic that customers of MF Global Hong Kong Limited will eventually get most of their money back.

"Based on recoveries and information available to date, we expect ultimately to be able to return something in the region of 90 percent of client funds, possibly more if we can recover funds currently held by MF Global affiliates overseas," said Patrick Cowley, one of the provisional liquidators from KPMG.

There was a total of around HK$1.2 billion customer money held by MF Global Hong Kong at the end of October, just before its parent company filed for bankruptcy in the United States. ($1 = 7.7823 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)