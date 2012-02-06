* Desperate workers moved customer money as crisis
worsened--trustee
* Shortfall remains $1.2 billion
* MF Global filed bankruptcy on Oct. 31
(Adds detail from trustee report; adds background about
shortfall estimate)
By Nick Brown
Feb 6 In its chaotic final days, MF
Global's floundering brokerage used increasingly large chunks of
customer money in an effort to keep the company afloat, creating
a massive shortfall in customer funds, the trustee liquidating
the brokerage has found.
The MF Global Inc brokerage used the customer money to fund
thousands of transfers worth about $105 billion in the five days
leading up to the Oct. 31 bankruptcy of its parent, MF Global
Holdings Ltd, the trustee James Giddens said in a
statement.
That suggests that customer cash could be
scattered among hundreds of affiliates, exchanges, clearing
houses and banks on the other end of those transactions, Kent
Jarrell, a spokesman for Giddens, said in an interview on
Monday.
The shortfall first appeared on Oct. 26 and grew until
MF Global went bankrupt, Giddens said.
About $1.2 billion remains missing from customer accounts,
and recovering that amount could require lengthy court battles,
Jarrell said.
Customers have long been frustrated with the inability of MF
Global and investigators examining the futures and commodities
brokerage's collapse to determine where their money went.
Giddens said he will now focus on determining which
transactions were funded with customer cash and, where possible,
submit claims to get that money back.
MOVING CUSTOMER CASH
In his investigation, Giddens said he found that MF Global
regularly used customer money in small amounts of less than $50
million for corporate needs.
But as MF Global's financial position worsened last fall,
with exposure to $6.3 billion in risky European debt, "much
larger amounts" of customer money were used, "apparently with
the assumption that funds would be restored by the end of the
day."
That didn't happen, he said. Rather, as MF Global's finances
grew more dire and its credit ratings dropped , there
was an "unprecedented" swell in transaction activity, including
billions of dollars in securities sales, draws on credit
facilities and a web of inter-company loans, Giddens said.
"The heightened risk and apparent loss of confidence
drove customers to close their accounts and withdraw funds,
resulting in even greater demands on a relatively limited amount
of available cash," Giddens said in the statement.
In the end, he said MF Global was unable to replenish
customer accounts, and its parent filed for Chapter 11
protection with the shortfall still unresolved.
Amid the chaos and flurry of transactions, workers may
not have been aware that they were operating with a customer
pool that had a deficit, Giddens said.
The trustee said the company's computer systems had a
hard time keeping up with the flood of transfers.
"A number of transactions were recorded erroneously or
not at all," Giddens said.
So-called 'fail' transactions -- where either the buyer
or seller fails to deliver the cash or the security -- were five
times the normal volume during the firm's final week, he
said.
Giddens said he is working with third parties to seek more
complete information about transfers to "select" parties prior
to that bankruptcy.
SHORTFALL STANDS PAT
The $1.2 billion shortfall figure is the same estimate
Giddens first released in November. Other regulators have
challenged the figure as too high, including CME Group Inc
, MF Global's primary exchange, whose chairman Terry
Duffy pegged the deficit between $700 million and $900 million.
Jarrell told Reuters last month it was possible Giddens
would "sharpen" the estimate once his team finished processing
claims from customers. That process is ongoing, according to the
statement.
Customers have received about $3.8 billion of the amounts in
their accounts when the broker-dealer's parent filed for
bankruptcy, about 72 percent of the total value. The trustee
said it remains unclear when they might receive any more.
"We're just about out of money to give back," Jarrell said.
"We have a reserve, but we have to keep it in case claims come
against us."
The case are In re: MF Global Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790; and In re: MF Global
Holdings Ltd et al in the same court, No. 11-15059.
