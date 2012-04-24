* CFTC's Sommers to testify at Senate MF Global hearing
* Sommers lays out CFTC enforcement scenarios
* Says can take action against managers who "aid and abet"
* Sommers says investigation ongoing, no conclusions yet
* Trustee Giddens says JPMorgan cooperating with probe
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. futures regulator
has the power to go after top executives who "aid and abet"
violations by their companies, said Jill Sommers, who is heading
up the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's probe into
bankrupt brokerage MF Global.
Sommers, a Republican CFTC commissioner, was careful to say
in congressional testimony prepared for delivery on Tuesday that
her comments did not mean the CFTC had reached any conclusions
as it probes why more than an estimated $1 billion dollars of
customer money is missing.
But she laid out potential enforcement action scenarios for
the CFTC to pursue.
"Staff is speaking with witnesses and reviewing documents
and other information," said Sommers. "They are proceeding as
expeditiously as they can."
She will testify before the Senate Banking Committee along
with CME Group Inc Chairman Terrence Duffy, securities
regulators, and bankruptcy trustees for the broker-dealer and
the parent company.
Congressional investigators and enforcement authorities are
probing how much top-level and second-tier executives knew about
potentially improper money transfers as MF Global suffered a
liquidity crisis more than five months ago.
Former MF Global Chief Executive Officer Jon Corzine has
told lawmakers he "never intended" to break any rules and did
not give instructions to misuse customer funds.
Corzine, a former U.S. senator and a governor of New Jersey,
did say, though, that others could have misinterpreted
directions to "fix" a fund shortfall.
Last month Lawmakers released a report that cited an Oct. 28
email from MF Global Assistant Treasurer Edith O'Brien
discussing a $200 million transfer to cover an overdraft. That
transfer, which may have included customer funds, was "Per JC's
(Jon Corzine's) direct instructions," O'Brien's email was quoted
as saying.
CFTC regulations require firms to protect customers' money
by keeping it separate from their own proprietary funds.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after investors
and customers became rattled over its $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt and its credit-rating downgrades.
MF Global scrambled in the final days to find a buyer, but
the deal never came to fruition after the billion-dollar gap in
customer funds was discovered at the 11th hour.
Neither MF Global nor its officials have been formally
charged with wrongdoing.
In her testimony, Sommers said that, in general, a shortfall
in customer money could amount to a violation of rules that
govern segregated funds, that prevent the theft of customer
money, that call for proper account supervision, that ban false
statements, and those that prohibit deceptive schemes.
Actions could be brought against the companies or
individuals who violated the law, she said, as well as "control
persons," or people in a managerial role.
In addition, she said, the CFTC can also take action against
accountants who audit futures brokerages or banks that hold
customer money.
She did not name specific entities. CME Group was the
designated self-regulator in charge of auditing MF Global's
futures business, and JPMorgan has been the main
custodial bank at the center of the MF Global controversy.
CME has maintained that MF Global lied to regulators and
broke the rules governing segregated funds.
CME is facing a regulatory probe into whether it did enough
to safeguard MF Global customers' money, sources have told
Reuters..
Among the self-regulator's legal obligations is to verify
whether daily segregation reports by a futures brokerage match
up with bank statements.
On Tuesday, CME's Duffy plans to defend the current
regulatory system in place, saying MF Global's "misconduct"
should not be a reason to undermine it.
Meanwhile, James Giddens, the trustee for MF Global's
brokerage arm, has been investigating JPMorgan's actions in
connection with MF Global.
In prepared testimony, he said the bank had been cooperating
and was "engaged in substantive discussion regarding the
resolution of the claims."
He also said it "may be appropriate to impose civil fines in
the event of a regulatory shortfall on the officers and
directors who are responsible for signing the firm's financial
statements."
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Dave
Clarke and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)