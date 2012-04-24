* Trustee Freeh says never his intention to pay bonuses
* CFTC's Sommers lays out CFTC enforcement scenarios
* Says can take action against managers who "aid and abet"
* Trustee Giddens suggests greater ability to go after execs
By Dave Clarke and Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, April 24 The trustee managing MF
Global Holdings Ltd's assets in bankruptcy told lawmakers on
Tuesday that he has no plans to pay bonuses to executives of the
collapsed futures brokerage as he tries to recover funds for
creditors.
"Bonuses are not part of my consideration now, and they have
not been in the past," Louis Freeh told the Senate Banking
Committee.
Last month, lawmakers and MF Global customers
reacted angrily to reports that Freeh planned to ask a
bankruptcy judge for approval of a retention plan that would
include performance-based incentives for Operating Officer
Bradley Abelow, General Counsel Laurie Ferber and Chief
Financial Officer Henri Steenkamp.
Ferber, Abelow and Steenkamp were kept on the payroll to
help Freeh recover assets for creditors of MF Global's parent
company.
On Tuesday, Freeh said bonuses have never been part of his
plan.
"I want to make it very clear, it was never my intention to
pay any bonuses," he said. "I never had a plan in place to pay
any bonuses to senior executives."
Freeh's statement soothed some lawmakers' but the latest
congressional hearing on MF Global provided few answers to what
happened to customers' money after the firm's collapse, or what
punitive actions may be taken against its executives.
The futures brokerage, which was led by former U.S. senator
and New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, filed for bankruptcy on
Oct. 31 after investors and customers became rattled over its
$6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt and its
credit-rating downgrades.
Corzine resigned as chief executive days later.
Since that time, regulators and bankruptcy officials have
been trying to determine what happened to as much as $1.6
billion in customers' money.
Congressional investigators and enforcement authorities are
also probing how much top-level and second-tier executives of MF
Global knew about potentially improper money transfers.
Corzine has told lawmakers that he "never intended" to break
any rules and that he did not give instructions to misuse
customer funds. He did say that others could have misinterpreted
directions to "fix" a fund shortfall.
Neither MF Global nor its officials have been formally
charged with wrongdoing.
At Tuesday's hearing, government officials said they were
still investigating whether anyone had broken the law or run
afoul of regulations en forced by several agencies.
"It almost gives you a headache to think about all the
various regulators involved in one entity," Republican Senator
Bob Corker said. "What happened to the customer accounts? How
did the money end up in places that it was not supposed to end
up?"
Jill Sommers, who is heading the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission's probe, said her agency has the power to go after
executives who "aid and abet" violations by their companies.
Sommers was careful to say that her comments did not mean
the CFTC had reached any conclusions as it probes why customer
money is missing.
"Staff is speaking with witnesses and reviewing documents
and other information," said Sommers. "They are proceeding as
expeditiously as they can."
James Giddens, the bankruptcy trustee tasked with recovering
as much money as possible for former MF Global customers, threw
his support behind making it easier under law to impose civil
fines on executives when their commodities brokerages lose
customer money, even without proof they intentionally broke
rules.
He told lawmakers it was time to "Consider saying, 'It's not
enough when you are managing the firm. You are determining
investments and the overall strategy ... you will bear some
responsibility if there are shortfalls in customer property."
Freeh said he would pursue all legal options for recovering
assets for creditors, including going after MF Global executives
and banks involved with the company.
"At this point literally everything is on the table, both
individual persons as well as institutions," Freeh said.
