Sept 14 MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N will cut more than 30 percent of its equities staff in Asia and Europe, as the broker-dealer hones in on the commodities business, with the eventual goal of becoming a full-service investment bank.

The New York-based firm, which is led by former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) Chief Executive Jon Corzine, will cut equity sales, sales trading and research staff in both regions.

The job cuts are the latest in a series of steps taken by Corzine to transform the company from a scrappy broker-dealer into a commodities-focused investment bank. [ID:nL3E7IS34F]

While reducing its equities-related workforce, MF Global said its commodities and global policy research businesses will see growth.

"This realignment is part of the company's ongoing transformation to a commodities-focused investment bank," Peter Forlenza, MF Global's global head of equities, said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

At a conference on Monday, Corzine said MF Global was in the "fourth or fifth inning" of that restructuring plan, expected to take three to five years. He discussed at length the changes he has been implementing for employees since taking over as CEO in March 2010.

Corzine said a "key number" showing MF Global's progress so far is the 1,200 employees who left or have been fired over the past year, representing about 37.5 percent of the initial headcount of 3,200. Some have been replaced by new hires whose goals are aligned with the company's vision, he said.

"We think we've upgraded people, put people in positions that fit the strategic plan," Corzine said.

In the past, he said, MF Global had a "complete sales commission mentality. Some people would have said (it was an) 'eat what you kill' kind of attitude" that was siloed in a way that did not meet clients' needs.

Within the next three to six months, MF Global will be putting in place a title system, Corzine said, to put employees on a more structured career path and motivate better performance and more collaboration.

MF Global had 2,600 employees as of Monday, Corzine said. A spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about employees affected by the layoffs announced Wednesday.

MF Global shares were recently up 0.6 percent at $4.89. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York and Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maureen Bavdek)